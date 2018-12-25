Bravida Holding AB (publ) (STO:BRAV): Poised For Long Term Success?

In September 2018, Bravida Holding AB (publ) (STO:BRAV) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem cautiously bearish, as a 6.5% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 38%. By 2019, we can expect Bravida Holding’s bottom line to reach kr871m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month kr818m. Below is a brief commentary around Bravida Holding’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Bravida Holding to keep growing?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 4 analysts covering BRAV is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for BRAV, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

OM:BRAV Future Profit December 25th 18 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 7.1% based on the most recent earnings level of kr818m to the final forecast of kr1.0b by 2021. EPS reaches SEK5.57 in the final year of forecast compared to the current SEK4.06 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 4.7%, which is expected to expand to 5.1% by 2021.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Bravida Holding, there are three relevant factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Valuation: What is Bravida Holding worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Bravida Holding?

