Bravida Holding AB (publ) (STO:BRAV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at Bravida Holding AB (publ) (STO:BRAV) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Bravida Holding:

0.16 = kr1.1b ÷ (kr14b – kr7.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Bravida Holding has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Bravida Holding’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Bravida Holding’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.4% average in the Commercial Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Bravida Holding sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

As we can see, Bravida Holding currently has an ROCE of 16% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 11%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Bravida Holding.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Bravida Holding’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Bravida Holding has total assets of kr14b and current liabilities of kr7.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. Bravida Holding’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

