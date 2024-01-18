Braving the bitter cold: DC residents ice skate, exercise despite freezing temps

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Bitter cold temperatures in D.C. kept many residents home for the day on Wednesday, but many still ventured outside to get food, walk their dogs, run errands and, of course, ice skate.

For Artem Burkhanov, Wednesday’s weather was perfect for ice skating.

“Because it’s below freezing, the ice machine below the ice rink doesn’t have to do as much [work]. And the ice on the surface is actually really good. Quality doesn’t break. You can do really good maneuvers on it,” he said

The cold temperatures meant good news for the staff at Washington Harbour Ice Rink too.

Clear your sidewalk or risk getting fined, DC officials say

“All of us, were looking forward to like the 20-degree weather, just everything to be frozen,” said Andrew Wright, the manager on duty at Washington Harbour Ice Rink.

Not everyone, however, shares the same sentiment, especially during the lunch rush in DuPont Circle.

“It is cold. My hands are cold. I bought something to eat. And it might be frostbitten by the time I get to go where I’m going,” Marcus Stockton said.

At the National Mall, some spent their time inside museums, while D.C.-natives pushed through exercising, either running or walking their dogs.

“It’s welcome to me. I like cold weather and it’s not hard for me to deal with because I’ve learned how to stay warm,” said Taylor Randolf.

For some, it’s all about perspective.

“This is wonderful weather. This is perfect winter weather, the one that you would expect,” said Artem Burkhanov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.