Bravo! El Paso high school mariachi bands do great at Texas UIL festival

El Paso's high school mariachi bands gave winning performances at the statewide 2024 UIL mariachi competition over the weekend in Seguin, Texas.

Franklin High School's Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste made history for the El Paso Independent School District by earning the highest rating of Superior, EPISD said on Facebook.

Hanks High School Mariachi Los Trovadores earned a rating of Superior for the third year in a row, Ysleta Independent School District's director of fine arts Scott Thoreson said via X, formerly Twitter.

Franklin High School mariachi teacher Mike Hernandez instructs his students at rehearsal on Feb. 15. Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste was one of several El Paso-area high schools that made it to the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Americas High School's Mariachi Los Pioneros and Socorro's Mariachi Los Gavilanes also earned the highest rating of Superior at the festival. Both are in the Socorro Independent School District.

Austin Mariachi Pantera, Chapin Mariachi El Capitan and Coronado Mariachi Oro earned the Excellent rating at the state mariachi competition.

Eastwood High School's Mariachi Reyna and Del Valle High School's Mariachi los Conquistadores also earned Excellent ratings.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso high school mariachi bands do great at 2024 Texas festival