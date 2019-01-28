Here’s What Bravura Solutions Limited’s (ASX:BVS) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Bravura Solutions Limited’s (ASX:BVS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Bravura Solutions has a price to earnings ratio of 33.21, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$33.21 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bravura Solutions:

P/E of 33.21 = A$4.19 ÷ A$0.13 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that Bravura Solutions grew EPS by a stonking 62% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 64% per year over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Bravura Solutions’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (32) for companies in the software industry is roughly the same as Bravura Solutions’s P/E.

ASX:BVS PE PEG Gauge January 28th 19 More

Bravura Solutions’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Bravura Solutions’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Bravura Solutions holds net cash of AU$26m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Bravura Solutions’s P/E Ratio

Bravura Solutions trades on a P/E ratio of 33.2, which is above the AU market average of 15.2. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.