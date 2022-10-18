Brawl on Beale Street leads to seven people arrested, MPD says

Seven people were arrested in a Beale Street brawl.

Two people were walking on Thursday, Oct. 13 in the area of 4th and Beale Street when they were approached by a group of people, Natasha Johnson, Janice Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Jada Johnson, Eric Williams, Brandon Thomas, and Omari Johnson.

Williams ran up to one of the two people and grabbed them.

The other bystander grabbed William’s arm, which is when Omari Johnson pulled out a gun and said, “B**** get back. Touch him again, and watch what will happen,” court documents showed.

Olivia Johnson also decided to wave her gun at the bystander and said, “Back up, back up”.

During the assault, Thomas was sitting in the driver’s seat of the van and leaning out the door, waving his gun.

After grabbing them, Williams threw them to the ground and began stomping, kicking, and hitting them with a closed fist in the face, according to an affidavit.

Olivia Johnson also joined in with the stomping and kicking, which eventually turned into all seven people kicking the victim’s head and body.

The victim suffered a black eye and a left shoulder injury, police said.

Natasha Johnson has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Janice Johnson has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Olivia Johnson has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Jada Johnson has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Eric Williams has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Brandon Thomas has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Omari Johnson has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

All seven have a scheduled court date on Oct. 19.

