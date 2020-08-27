Brawl between 60 hurricane evacuees results in homeless woman’s death, Texas police say

A homeless woman in Texas was killed when gunfire erupted during a fight between 60 evacuees from Hurricane Laura, police say.

A fight broke out between two groups of evacuees from Beaumont and Port Arthur in downtown Austin early Thursday, police say. When officers rushed to the area, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police say.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the large fight started at Sixth and Brazos streets about 12:30 a.m. A person in each of the groups pulled out handguns and one fired, hitting the nearby woman, police say. She was not involved in the fight, police say.

Police are interviewing witnesses and searching for video to find the shooter.

