Brawl breaks out in courtroom between mothers over murder of teen girl
A fight broke out in a Texas courtroom after 19-year-old Frank DeLeon Jr. pleaded guilty to murdering his former girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez.
A fight broke out in a Texas courtroom after 19-year-old Frank DeLeon Jr. pleaded guilty to murdering his former girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez.
Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, refuted prosecutors' claims Porter beat and strangled her in a social media post Wednesday.
Netflix said its operating margin has more room to run after the company beat earnings expectations on both the top and bottom lines and reported a surge in subscribers.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
A classic white tee this good is honestly impossible to find.
Phil Mickelson insists that, regardless of how the merger works out, more Tour members are ready to jump to LIV Golf.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
Experts share how to support kids without shame.
Tupac, Biggie, Sean Combs and more used the media and their music as platforms for their frustrations.
The retailer's lineup of holiday value sets are absolutely wild this year.
At today’s Delivering the Future event outside of Seattle, Amazon announced that it is adding medications to its drone delivery operations in College Station, Texas. The retail giant is promising free deliveries in less than an hour when customers choose the option at checkout. The list of medications is 500 long, including those for treating flu, asthma and pneumonia.
Once among the top three residential installers in the nation, Tesla's solar business is in decline. In the third quarter, the automaker's solar deployments slipped 48% from the same period last year. The company's solar deployments are also down sequentially, from 67 MW in Q1 2023 to 66 MW in Q2 and further down to 49 MW in Q3.
Check out our first fantasy hockey trade analyzer for the 2023-24 NHL season!
Tesla's decision to repeatedly slash EV prices put pressure on margins, causing profits to fall 44% to $1.85 billion in the third quarter from the same year-ago period, the company reported Wednesday. Tesla reported revenue of $23.35 billion in the third quarter, which gained 9% year-over-year thanks to higher vehicle deliveries and growth in other parts of its business. While an increase in sales is positive, the company's continued price cuts has squeezed margins — a trend that has continued for the past several quarters.
Jim Jordan’s attempts to use public pressure from right-wing media have so far backfired, apparently stiffening the resolve of Republicans to oppose him. “Intimidation and threats will not change my position,” said Rep. Kay Granger, a Texas Republican who was one of the anti-Jordan holdouts.
Choose from four of the brand's signature colors.
Netflix raised prices on two of its subscriber tiers today during its earnings report.
The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.
Meta is bringing its Telegram-like "broadcast channels" feature to Facebook and Messenger after rolling it out to Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this year. The feature lets creators and public figures share one-to-many messages to directly engage with their followers. With broadcast channels, only the creator of the channel can send messages, but viewers can react to messages and vote in polls.
Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski said it's daring to be great which drives him to take the biggest fights available.
Almost ten years ago, the online phenomenon “Twitch Plays Pokémon” convened over a million people to play Pokémon Red at the same time, with each player’s keystrokes registering as commands for the one pixelated avatar. Now, like a Magikarp growing into a Gyarados, the evolution of technology begs a new question: can AI play Pokémon? For the last few years, Seattle-based software engineer Peter Whidden has been training a reinforcement learning algorithm to navigate the classic first game of the Pokémon series – in that time, the AI has played more than 50,000 hours of the game.