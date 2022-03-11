Brawl breaks out at Havre de Grace High School

Mar. 11—The Havre de Grace Police Department is investigating a brawl that took place Wednesday at Havre de Grace High School.

Police were called to the school around 12:40 p.m. where they saw multiple students fighting, according to a statement posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Neither police nor Harford County Public Schools have disclosed the identities of the students because they are all minors, according to Cpl. Kenneth Terry from the police department.

A collaborative investigation is being conducted with the school administration and the police department to determine the cause of the brawl, Terry said. The students will be disciplined, but the school system would not said to what extent, he said.

"The fight that took place at Havre de Grace High School on Wednesday is not reflective of the good nature of our community's children," Mayor Bill Martin said. "However, these incidents underscore the necessity of why we feel it is important to provide school resource officers in our schools."