Brawl breaks out at high school

Oct. 15—KERNERSVILLE — Four people were arrested after a fight involving adults and students at Glenn High School Friday afternoon.

All students and staff are safe, but law enforcement did use pepper spray to break up the brawl.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reports that shortly before 2 p.m., adults on campus at Glenn were involved in a disturbance with students. School resource officers responded and intervened immediately.

Additional deputies, as well as officers from Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments, responded due to the large crowd, the sheriff's office said.

One deputy used pepper spray. Forsyth County Emergency Services paramedics responded and decontaminated several individuals who were sprayed.

No adults, students, school staff or law enforcement officers were injured, the sheriff's office reports.

One adult is in custody, as well as three juveniles. All four will be charged with disorderly conduct, the sheriff's office reports.