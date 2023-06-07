Brawl Erupts Outside Glendale School District Meeting on LGBTQ Studies

At least three people were arrested following violent demonstrations outside the Glendale School District Building in Los Angeles County, California, on Tuesday, June 6, where a district meeting on LGBTQ Studies was being held, police said.

Video recorded by reporter Sergio Olmos shows police officers separating opposing groups, who were casting insults at each other, before breaking into a violent scuffle.

In a statement Glendale Police Department said that a dispersal order was issued after attempts to “de-escalate the crowd failed”.

“Several hundred protestors gathered, many waving the American flags and LGBTQ+ Pride flags, outside the scheduled GUSD Board Meeting,” the statement said.

On Monday, the school district issued a statement to Facebook flagging circulating disinformation on LGBTQ curriculum ahead of the scheduled board meeting. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful