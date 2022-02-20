Brawl at Hooters ends with person getting shot, North Carolina police say

A man was shot during a fight at a Hooters restaurant in North Carolina, police said.

Around 7:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, officers responded to a fight between “several males” at a Hooters on Market Street in Wilmington, the Wilmington Police Department said in a news release on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Officers were “establishing the crime scene” when a man with a gunshot wound came up to them, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they are investigating. No other information had been released as of Sunday, Feb. 20.

“Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC,” police said. “The public can also use the Tip 411 app.”

Wilmington is in southeastern North Carolina, about 130 miles from Raleigh.

