Brawl over confiscated apple juice leaves TSA agent with concussion, AZ officials say

A brawl over a traveler’s confiscated apple juice at an Arizona airport left a TSA agent with a concussion, multiple news outlets reported.

Makiah Coleman, 19, was going through security at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Terminal 4 in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport when agents took away her juice, according to the Transportation Security Administration and The Arizona Republic.

Officials said she then climbed on a table to grab her things from a bin and was pushed away by an agent, the news outlet reported.

When an agent grabbed her around the waist, Coleman elbowed them in the head, officials said, giving the agent a concussion, KTVK-3TV reported.

She was placed on a bench before she’s accused of getting up, taking her shirt off, grabbing an agent by the ponytail and punching them in the face about five times, the news outlet reported.

Coleman bit a third agent, too, Fox 10 Phoenix reported, citing court documents.

Two TSA officers were taken to a hospital with injuries from the attack, officials said. About 450 travelers also had to be redirected to another security checkpoint.

Coleman was arrested on charges including assault, criminal damage and offenses against public order, according to online jail records.

“This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable,” the TSA said in a statement. “We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day.”

