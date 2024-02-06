Brawl over threat against Door Dash driver puts 3 officers in hospital, NC police say

A 911 call about threats against a Door Dash driver erupted into a large brawl that put three police officers in the hospital, according to investigators in North Carolina.

Details of their injuries were not released, but the suspect, identified as Robert Hoff Jr., was able to take one officer’s taser before he “discharged multiple rounds,” the Greenville Police Department said in a news release.

The fight happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, in the Copper Beech at Greenville apartment community, officials said. Greenville is about 85 miles southeast of Raleigh.

A resident of the apartments reported “an acquaintance and his dog” ran into the home of someone else, police said, “and punched one of the residents before leaving.”

“As officers arrived on scene, a second caller reported the same suspect was now attempting to have his dog attack a Door Dash delivery driver,” police said.

“Officers responded and located the suspect ... on the outside steps of his apartment, a short distance away. As officers attempted to place handcuffs on Hoff, he grabbed an officer’s throat and would not let go. Hoff continued to hold onto the officer’s throat to the point the officer could no longer breathe.”

Other police officers resorted to using “physical strikes and tasers” to force the man to let go of the officer’s neck, according to police.

However, Hoff continued to resist and was able to take one officer’s taser “and discharge multiple rounds,” officials said.

“Numerous other officers responded to assist and were able to finally place the suspect in custody,” police said. “Three officers were transported to ECU Health Medical Center as a result of their injuries. Fortunately, they all are expected to recover.”

Hoff was arrested and charged with: felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure; felony assault by strangulation; misdemeanor simple assault; misdemeanor injury to personal property; two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with serious injury, and three counts of felony resisting a public officer with serious injury, officials said.

