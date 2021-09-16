Brawl at Philly cheesesteak restaurant leaves one dead and two injured

A man was killed, and two others injured Thursday in a brawl at a landmark cheesesteak restaurant in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The fight occurred around 2:25 a.m. at Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Roughly 10 men, thought to be soccer fans who were wearing yellow jerseys, fought a group of five men, including the 28-year-old victim, after an argument turned violent, police said.

One of the men reportedly bashed the victim over the head with a trash can lid, causing him to fall.

Other members jumped on the wounded man and punched and kicked him, police said.

The man died from his injuries, authorities said.

"We did find a trail of blood that stretched about 75-100 feet around the steak shop to where the victim finally collapsed and was pronounced dead," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The assailants fled in a white SUV, but cameras captured images of the vehicle, suspects, and the fight, police said.

Pat’s owner Frank Olivieri reportedly said he was in disbelief upon viewing the footage.

“It was just mayhem,” he said. “I’m never going to get this vision out of my mind that I watched on the videotape.”

He admitted his employees were unprepared to handle such a large brawl.

“Ideally, you hire security. And then the security person makes the wrong decision. You’re liable there, too,” Olivieri told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’re not professional bouncers. We sell cheesesteaks."

The other two injured people have not been identified, but one was a man in his sixties, police said.

The men involved in the brawl may have been drinking, Small said.

"Sometimes, when alcohol is involved, there are fights. ... Normally, these are well-run businesses that are quiet, safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich," he said. "However, once in a while, you get a fight that escalates into violence."

Investigators are questioning two members of the victim's group, who police believe are from New York.

