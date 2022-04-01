After brawl, superintendent moves office into Haverhill High

Apr. 1—HAVERHILL — Superintendent Margaret Marotta's office has been moved to Haverhill High School in response to a lunch-time fight between two girls at Haverhill High School on Thursday, one of whom was arrested. Additionally, the office of Bonnie Antkowiak, chief of teaching, learning and leading, also has been relocated to the school.

"This will allow for a continuous, ongoing presence of central office staff in the building," said Principal Jason Meland, noting that the offices will remain in the school's mall area until the end of the academic year.

Police spokesman Dep. Stephen Doherty said because the incident involves underage students, no further information is being released. However, school officials have said a knife was found at the scene of and confiscated by police. The incident, which took place during the first lunch period in the cafeteria, remains under investigation.

As of Friday, the school put in place a policy that students found wandering the halls without a pass will be suspended if they resist returning to their classroom.

"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence on campus (Friday)," Meland told parents Thursday evening. "Please know that student safety is our number one priority and that the additional police presence is not due to any known or specific threats."

The School Committee scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the situation at 7 p.m. on Monday in City Council chambers. The meeting is open to the public either in person or remotely.

A video recording of the 11:30 a.m. brawl was posted to social media. It shows a large crowd of students, some of whom are screaming, watching two peers involved in a fight. The video also captures the image of a knife on the cafeteria floor alongside a cell phone.

"While there are rumors of a stabbing on social media, police found no evidence of this, however, a knife was found on the scene and immediately confiscated by police," Meland said. "This is currently an active police investigation and all involved students, including those who videotaped the incident, will face appropriate school-based consequences."

The School Committee last November ordered administrators at Haverhill High to ban the use of cell phones among students caught recording fights. The high school administration was allowed to determine how the program would work.

School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais said the committee is still waiting for that policy.

Meland also said that Friday the high school's guidance suite would be solely focused on providing targeted support to students who may have witnessed Thursday's fight.

"If you are concerned your child may have an emotional response to the event, please contact the main office 978-374-5700 and ask to speak to a parent liaison," Meland told parents. "If students have concerns not connected to this incident, there will be counseling support for them in our library."