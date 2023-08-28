Brawl at Torrance's Del Amo mall draws crowd of 1,000 and a massive police response

Police from multiple agencies were called to the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Sunday afternoon. (KCAL News)

Police from multiple agencies swarmed the Del Amo Fashion Center on Sunday afternoon after a brawl among juveniles, with possible gunfire, drew a massive crowd of underage onlookers.

Around 4 p.m., Torrance police received a call reporting “a large crowd of juveniles fighting among themselves” at the Carson Street shopping mall, said Torrance Police Sgt. Ron Salary.

It’s unclear exactly how many people were fighting, but police estimate there were a thousand juveniles watching.

“It’s really not clear why they showed up at that location,” Salary said. “Because of the size of the crowd, when officers arrived, they asked for assistance from neighboring agencies.”

A witness reported that at least one gunshot was fired, Salary said, though no one was reported struck. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries, arrests, or damage to the mall.

Authorities worked to clear the fight watchers from the area, but there was not a general evacuation from the mall, police said.

There were reports on social media of another large brawl among juveniles Sunday afternoon in Emeryville in the Bay Area, though police were not immediately available to confirm this.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.