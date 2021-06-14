Brawl at Waterford carnival leads to injuries, arrest

Jun. 14—WATERFORD — A brawl at a Waterford carnival left multiple people hurt and one person under arrest Saturday evening, according to police.

The fight broke out between a group of people at the carnival, which was held in a parking lot near Walmart at 155 Parkway North. Police responded about 8:44 p.m. and one officer deployed pepper spray. Multiple people received treatment at the scene for injuries sustained by the pepper spray, according to the Waterford Police Department.

A juvenile, whose name and exact age weren't released by police, was arrested in connection to the fight and charged with third-degree assault, police said.

Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital and one person brought themselves to a hospital for treatment for injuries they sustained during the fight, police said.

The incident was still under investigation, police said.