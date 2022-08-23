Brawling adults at Chuck E. Cheese hit security guard in the head, SC police say

A security guard was struck in the head during a brawl between adults at a Chuck E. Cheese, according to police in South Carolina.

Officers responded to a report of a large fight and someone with a gun at the family entertainment center on Rivers Avenue at around 6:30 pm on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a crowd of people “arguing and attempting to attack one another,” the report says.

The establishment’s security guard told officers that a man involved in the brawl struck him in the head “with a closed fist” when he tried to put him in handcuffs.

Officers arrested two people, one who was accused of hitting the security guard and another who was accused of helping start the brawl, the report says.

One man told officers that he was inside the Chuck E. Cheese with his girlfriend when she was assaulted by two unknown men. He tried to get in between the men and his girlfriend and called the security guard for help.

A woman told officers that she had been trying to pull a man off of two kids when a woman came up behind her, pulled her away from the man and punched her in the face, according to the report.

Many witnesses on scene refused to cooperate with police.

As officers tried to clear the business out, various groups continued to “verbally threaten each other and on multiple occasions attempted to attack each other,” the report says.

North Charleston Police Public Information Officer Harvey Jacobs told McClatchy News that police are not sure how the fight started or how many people were involved. Two people were taken to jail and charged with breach of peace and a third was given a court summons, he said.

