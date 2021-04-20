Bray denies motion for lower bond

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
Apr. 19—The message from Cumberland County Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray was simple: beware what you ask for.

David Howard Proffitt, 67, is being held in jail under a $50,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault for an alleged attack on his mother. He was asking Bray to lower his bond so he could get out of jail.

Before Friday's hearing could begin, Bray cautioned that the request to change a bond "cuts both ways." It could be increased as well as decreased, and Bray told Proffitt he just wanted him to understand that point.

No witnesses were called during the brief hearing. Defense attorney Jamie Hargis and Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley made oral arguments from which the judge was to consider the request.

Hargis told the court that a mental evaluation was pending for his client relating to the charge that is holding him in jail. Hargis said Proffitt has a place to live and a job.

"He understands he is to have no contact with the victim," Hargis told the judge.

Worley countered the indictment was a two-count document with alternating theories relating to one incident involving the defendant's elderly mother.

She noted that Proffitt had a previous conviction on the same charge involving the same victim, and that recently he was cited for contempt of court in General Sessions Court and had also failed to appear in court in the past.

"The state feels the $50,000 bond is completely reasonable," Worley said.

Bray was just as brief in his ruling as was the hearing.

"Based on the arguments, I am going to deny lowering the bond ... I probably should increase it."

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Brandon Wyatt Barnes, pleaded guilty to the violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

—Randy Richard Bilbrey, pleaded guilty to the violation and is to serve a year in jail and them be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.

—Amber Dawn Bow, successfully completed a long-term in-house recovery program and probation violation based on payment was continued to Aug. 6.

—Kozzi Christopher Cole, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent Cole and continued to May 7.

—Mark Anthony Connolly, probation violation continued to Aug. 6.

—Jacob Newton Davis, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

—Noah Aaron Ford, pleaded guilty to the violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

—Garrett Gielissen, motion to be moved from supervised probation to unsupervised probation was granted.

—Jaymie Lynn Johnson, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Johnson and probation violation hearing continued to May 7.

—Michael Paul Kerley, probation violation hearing continued to May 7.

—Kara Alease Manley, probation violations, burglary and theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, proof of completion of long-term in-house recovery program presented and case returned to probation status.

—Travis Lee Moore, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a prison sentence with credit for time already served.

—David Micah Neely, probation violation hearing continued to June 11.

—Desiree Cheyenne Norris, probation violation hearing continued to May 7.

—Bryant Lewis Oakes, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 100 days in jail with credit for time already served and then be released to house supervision of community corrections.

—Anthony Wayne Perry, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 100 days in jail with credit for time already served and then be released to house supervision of community corrections.

—Zachary Seth Pippin, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a sentence with credit for time already served.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., probation violation hearing continued to May 7.

—Derrick Ray Reed, probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Danny Lynn Robbins, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to be transferred to house arrest supervision of community corrections.

—William James Seney V, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

—Leandra Taylor, all paid in full, to retain judicial diversion status and to restart supervised probation for two years.

Arraignment

—Shellymar Danyelle Cook, two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, continued to June 23 at which time Cook is to return with an attorney.

—Dylan Caleb Howard, domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Thomas Edward Metcalf, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing. Case was moved to the May 14 docket.

—Gerald Wayne Minotto, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule I drug, continued to May 14.

—Carol Lee Shell, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent Shell and continued to June 23.

—Robert Paul Wankel, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent Wankel and continued to June 23.

Deadline docket

Ethan Christopher Daniels, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to May 14.

—Dalton Lee Davis, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and simple possession, continued to April 23.

—Arless John Morgan, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 14.

—Report with attorney

—Cody Jerryd Barnes, possession of a counterfeit substance, dropped.

—Delores May Cravens, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of simple possession, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to June 23.

—Joel Ryan Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to April 23.

—Jim Edward Tanner, aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, vandalism of up to $1,000 and driving on a suspended license, proof of completion of long-term in-house recovery program presented and returned to probation to be supervised in Kentucky.

Hearing

—Ryan Michael Whitlow, possession of an analogue, hearing for termination of diversion hearing continued to May 14 at which time Whitlow is to return to court with an attorney.

Boundover case

—Christopher Todd Houston, charge dismissed.

—Phillip James Myers, continued to April 23.

