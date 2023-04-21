Brayton Point scrap metal operation will pay $300,000 to settle lawsuit over dust and noise

SOMERSET — The company that operated a scrap metal facility on Brayton Point will likely have to cough up $300,000 following allegations that it illegally created dust and noise pollution and discharged industrial storm water in the surrounding area.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced on Wednesday that Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal, LLC and Patriot Stevedoring and Logistics, LLC, who operated the scrap metal facility and the property’s owner, Brayton Point, LLC, will have to pay up for their role in disrupting the lives of residents in the Brayton Point area.

The scrap metal facility began operations after the former Brayton Point Power Station, which for decades was one of the biggest power plants in New England, shut down. The facility stored scrap metal and loaded it into nearby ships.

Scrap metal company halts operations

The scrap metal facility halted operations in March of 2022. A land court judge ordered it to shut down after three Somerset residents— Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza and Nancy Thomas — and the town's Zoning Board of Appeals brought a lawsuit against it.

Campbell's office said it found that the scrap metal operation regularly caused clouds of dust to float over Mount Hope Bay and in the direction of Brayton Point's residential neighborhood. The dust settled on nearby cars and homes and forced residents to lose sleep, change plans, stay indoors or keep their windows closed. Some residents reportedly have begun having respiratory problems since the scrap metal company began operating in the area.

Illegally dumped polluted industrial storm water

The AG also alleges that the defendants illegally dumped polluted industrial storm water into Mount Hope Bay, endangering the ecosystem and violating laws overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Consent decree awaiting approval

The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts must now approve the consent decree settling the allegations. If approved, the defendants will have to pay pay $150,000 to the Town of Somerset, $25,000 to the Town of Swansea and $25,000 to Greater Fall River Re-Creation, a local nonprofit that operates a sailing program in the Taunton River.

"The payments are to be used to fund projects that increase access to and enhance the water quality in Mount Hope Bay in the vicinity of the former facility," according to the press release.

They must also pay $100,000 to offset costs incurred by the AG's office during its investigation.

“I am grateful to Attorney General Campbell and her team for holding the owners and operators of Brayton Point accountable for the massive disruption they caused to the neighborhood and surrounding communities,” said Representative Pat Haddad of Somerset said in a press release released by Campbell's office. “I am pleased that the AG’s proposed remedy will direct critical funds to projects that will increase access to and enhance the water quality in Mount Hope Bay.”

