Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE investor one-year losses grow to 74% as the stock sheds US$286m this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 74% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Braze hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 48% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Braze isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Braze didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Braze increased its revenue by 60%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 74% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Braze is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

Braze shareholders are down 74% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 48% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Braze (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Of course Braze may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

