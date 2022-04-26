In brazen attack on press, Villanueva investigates Times reporter who revealed cover-up

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, shown at a May 2021 news conference, announced a criminal investigation Tuesday into the leak of a video showing a deputy kneeling on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday his department is targeting a Times journalist in a criminal leak investigation for her reporting on the department’s cover-up of an incident in which a deputy kneeled on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes.

The sheriff’s attack on reporter Alene Tchekmedyian during a news conference drew immediate condemnation from the newspaper.

“His attempt to criminalize news reporting goes against well-established constitutional law,” said Kevin Merida, executive editor of The Times, in a statement. “We will vigorously defend Tchekmedyian’s and the Los Angeles Times’ rights in any proceeding or investigation brought by authorities.”

The Times published a report last month that described how Sheriff's Department officials worked to cover up the March 2021 incident because they feared it would paint the department in a “negative light.” The Times report was accompanied by surveillance video from a lock-up area of the San Fernando Courthouse that captured the deputy kneeling on the inmate's head after handcuffing him.

Earlier this week, the newspaper and other outlets reported on a legal claim in which a department commander alleged that Villanueva participated in the cover-up, telling underlings, “We do not need bad media at this time.”

Villanueva has denied being involved in the cover-up, saying he learned of the violent detention eight months after it occurred and immediately launched an investigation into it.

In the wake of the reports on the commander's claims, Villanueva summoned the media to the Hall of Justice downtown and revealed the criminal probe into how The Times obtained the video of the detention.

With Tchekmedyian looking on from the audience, Villanueva displayed a poster with large photographs of her and two of his longtime foes, political rival Eli Vera and sheriff’s Inspector General Max Huntsman. Arrows pointed from Vera to Huntsman to Tchekmedyian, implying the two men had been involved in providing the video to the reporter. Villanueva also exhibited a list of possible felonies under investigation, including conspiracy, burglary and unauthorized use of a database.

“This is stolen property that was removed illegally from people who had some intent — criminal intent — and it'll be subject to investigation,” Villanueva said. When pressed whether he was investigating the journalist specifically, the sheriff said, “All parties to the act are subjects of the investigation.”

David Loy, legal director at the nonprofit First Amendment Coalition, said that Tchekmedyian’s reporting was “a subject of public concern that the press has an absolute right if not a duty to report on.”

Villanueva termed the video stolen property, but Loy said if the reporter was given a copy of the video and reported on it, that would be “exactly what the 1st Amendment gives the press a right to do.”

“I’m flabbergasted at some level, because what the sheriff is doing reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of basic 1st Amendment law. This has been settled for decades,” Loy said, adding that he suspected Villanueva’s real aim was to “intimidate the press from reporting critically upon the activities of the Sheriff’s Department.”

Villanueva has said he respects the work of the media, but has made a habit of going after some of the journalists who cover him. In 2020, KPCC reporter Josie Huang was slammed to the ground by two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and arrested. In the days after the incident, Villanueva told the Associated Press that Huang had “crossed the line from journalism to activism” and defended his deputies’ actions. The case against Huang was later dropped.

The broadsides have increased as he runs for a second term. After Times columnist Gustavo Arrellano mocked his decision last fall to let deputies to wear cowboy hats, Villanueva called him a “vendido” — a sellout — on his weekly Facebook livestream. This spring, he used the same forum to go after the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer, Robert Greene, after a meeting in which Villanueva made a bizarre accusation that Huntsman was Holocaust denier.

Tchekmedyian, who has covered the Sheriff’s Department for most of Villanueva’s tenure, has been a frequent target of his anger.

Villanueva for months has refused to speak with Tchekmedyian, ignoring her frequent interview requests and the questions she submits for his weekly Facebook broadcasts.

She and other Times reporters have doggedly covered the sheriff and the department, including stories about the sheriff's efforts to rehire former deputies with checkered pasts, Villanueva's involvement in the effort to cover up the fact that deputies had shared photos from the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene, and a secretive unit the sheriff formed that investigates his political foes and critics.

While she was reporting the story about the secret unit, a spokesman for the department told The Times that sheriff’s officials would not discuss the matter with Tchekmedyian, claiming she had a conflict of interest. The spokesman repeatedly refused to provide any details of the alleged conflict to a Times editor. The department suggested it would answer questions from “any other” Times reporter. The Times declined to assign a new reporter to the story.

This is a developing story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.