Brazen Bronx burglar busts into store, returns to the scene hours later: NYPD

A burglar who busted into a Bronx clothing store in the middle of the night returned during the day to check out his handiwork, police said Friday.

The theft happened 1:40 a.m. last Saturday on Westchester Ave. near E. 165th St.

Video shows the burglar using a large bolt cutter to pound repeatedly on the shop’s glass door. Moments he scurried up the block with an armful of clothes.

Video from the daytime shows the same suspect peering inside the shop, scattered glass at his feet, before walking off with another man in a red hoodie, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.