Brazen burglar caught on video hurling rock through car window

Hailey Dryden was working out at a west Charlotte gym when she got a fraud alert from her bank. Dryden then discovered someone broke a window to her car and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of belongings.

The gym’s surveillance system caught the brazen burglar on video in the parking lot off of Coxe and South Turner avenues at 6:46 p.m. Friday.

“My first thought was it’s broad daylight,” she said. “I see the type of car you’re in. I see your whole face.”

The man drove up next to Dryden’s car and cased it before throwing a rock through the backseat window and getting away with her stuff.

She filed a police report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and has had to deal with canceling credit cards and disputing fraudulent charges while working with the insurance company.

Dryden advises others to stay vigilant in a world of bold criminals.

“Obviously I didn’t listen to the advice like don’t leave anything in your car,” she said. “It’s better safe than sorry in these situations.”

