‘Brazen, coordinated attack’: Spray of bullets injures 10 people in NYC gang shooting

Ellen Moynihan, John Annese and Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·4 min read

NEW YORK — Ten people were wounded when a pair of gunmen fired more than 40 shots down a Queens street in a brazen gang-related shooting, police said Sunday.

The barrage of bullets on 37th Avenue near 99th Street in North Corona kicked off a bloody night in the city, where 18 people were either killed or wounded in seven separate shootings, police said.

The masked and hooded Queens gunmen, who were being trailed by two men on scooters, walked down 37th Avenue about 10:40 p.m. and began firing, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

“The two males immediately extended their arms and began firing in the direction of a group at a barber shop,” Essig said. “This is a brazen, coordinated attack.”

More than 40 shots were fired, hitting the group outside the barber shop as well as innocent bystanders walking down the street and people celebrating a birthday party for a nearby restaurant owner, Essig said.

Eight men and two women were hit by gunfire, officials said. Once the gun smoke cleared, the two shooters hopped onto the backs of the scooters and sped off.

Their victims ranged from 19 to 72 years old, Essig said. All were rushed to area hospitals and were expected to survive.

Police believe the two were aiming at three Trinitarios gang members standing outside the barber shop. All the other victims were collateral damage, Essig said.

The most seriously wounded victim was a 21-year-old man, believed to be a Trinitarios member, who was shot in the stomach, officials said.

The 72-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, a 50-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 40-year-old woman was shot in the right foot, a 39-year-old man was hit in the right leg and a 19-year-old man hit in the right ear, cops said.

Teresa Asitimbay, 42, who runs a restaurant nearby, said the area is plagued by violence and trouble. When she closes up shop, she said, she makes sure to avoid walking through the area.

“There’s a lot of drinking, a lot of people asleep in the street. On the weekends it’s crazy,” she said.

A customer told her that a fight was brewing earlier in the evening, Astimbay said. “My customer, he said something is not right over there.”

Surveillance cameras caught some of the violence.

“It’s pretty disturbing,” Essig said of the footage. “Two guys just stick their arms out and walk down a very crowded street at 10:30 at night where there’s parties going on, restaurants going on, crowded streets.

“There’s just one common theme here that’s a recurring theme and it has to stop,” Essig said. “That’s gang members, that’s guns, scooters being used, masks and unintended targets.

“This is unacceptable in the streets of New York City and it has to stop,” he said.

Around 11:10 p.m. — about a half-hour after the Queens incident — three women, all innocent bystanders, were wounded when two groups opened fire on each other in Manhattan, on Audubon Ave. near W. 182nd St. in Washington Heights.

The victims included a 78-year-old woman shot in the hand, a 58-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 42-year-old woman who was grazed in the left arm.

Twelve bullet casings were found at the scene, cops said.

Between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. five more people were shot in separate incidents in Brooklyn. Two of those victims died of their wounds, including a 32-year-old man repeatedly shot in the torso as he sat in his car on Ralph Ave. in Canarsie at 4:30 a.m.

Police believe two gunmen approached the Canarsie victim, Eirvin Monroe, who lived about a half-mile away from where he was killed.

A second man, 26, was shot in the chest during an unrelated drive-by shooting near Sterling and Utica avenues in Crown Heights, cops said. He later died at Kings County Hospital.

As of Saturday night, 1,056 people have been hit by gunfire this year in 898 incidents — a 12% jump over the 938 people shot the same time last year, officials said.

Cops released the video of the Queens shooters in the hopes someone can identify them.

“They know the area, that’s why they’re wearing masks,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes. “But someone is going to see that video and say ‘Oh, I know that clothing’ or ‘I know so-and-so walks that way.’”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

    Two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people before fleeing on mopeds, police said Sunday. The shooting happened in the borough's Corona neighborhood. (Aug. 1)

  • Unicorns are ready for a haircut

    Squire is a back-end barbershop management tool for independent businesses. The company eventually went from defense to offense in its growth strategy, finding itself as a key partner for any barbershop that needed to start offering contactless payments, digital appointment booking and a more seamless customer experience built for a generation used to doing everything online. This week, Squire tripled its valuation thanks to a Tiger-Global-led round. The company is now worth $750 million, after being valued at around $75 million when we first spoke to them.

  • 16 years later, grieving family maintains daughter was murdered while stationed in Iraq

    LaVena was just a few weeks shy of her 20th birthday when she was found dead.

  • Life is 'more valuable than just the medals': Olympians

    Even though U.S. triathlon mixed relay team captured a group medal, they each reflected on the mental toll of competing and how each copes with it.Mental health has been in the spotlight at the Games after Simone Biles's stunning exit from the U.S. women's gymnastics team, highlighting the pressure that is put on athletes.Pearson finished a dismal 42nd in the individual triathlon, earlier in the Games, robbing him of his confidence and he said his team mates and parents had helped him overcome the disappointment."Our lives are more valuable than just the medals that we have, you know. I think it's easy to get caught up with that but there's more important things," he said at a press conference following the team's victory.McDowell said he has learned to be more open with his parents when facing a mental health challenge; the earlier, the better.Zaferes told the press her sports psychologist had helped her enormously especially when her father passed away earlier this year.

  • Myanmar army leader pledges to cooperate with ASEAN

    In a televised speech on Sunday, Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing pledged to cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, to bring an end to the country's violence.He further promised to hold multi-party elections, but did not say when exactly that would happen."Myanmar is ready to work on ASEAN cooperation within the ASEAN framework including the dialogue with the ASEAN Special Envoy in Myanmar."In February, Myanmar's army seized power from a civilian government, lead by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi after her ruling party won in disputed elections.The military called the vote fraudulent and branded members of Suu Kyi's party 'extremists,' but the country's electoral commission dismissed the allegation.Military authorities have faced near daily protests since the coup and a resurgence of armed conflicts in the borderlands.One local activist group estimated that armed forces have so far killed more than 900 people, with nearly 7,000 military opponents arrested.ASEAN foreign ministers will meet on Monday, as diplomats aim to appoint a special envoy tasked with promoting dialogue between Myanmar's junta and its opponents.

  • 10 injured in New York City shooting outside laundromat

    At least 10 people were shot and injured during a shooting outside a New York City laundromat on Saturday by two suspects who fled on the back of mopeds, according to police.

  • 10 people shot in gang attack in New York City, police say

    "This is a coordinated, brazen attack, for a lack of a better word," New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

  • DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza’s Sunday Lineup After Homophobic Rant

    Rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Sunday’s Lollapalooza lineup following homophobic remarks he made last weekend at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage,” the festival posted on its official Twitter account. “If you didn’t

  • No deaths, few hospitalizations, but 74% of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Cape Cod outbreak were vaccinated

    A federal investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month in a Massachusetts county that's home to Cape Cod found that 74% of the 469 infections were among vaccinated people, a finding that raises questions about the prevalence of breakthrough infections.

  • He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

    Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi

  • 'She was a bully': A judge's misconduct reveals chaos of Pa. family court

    "Never in a million years did I think our justice system was like this," one mother said. "Never did I think that judges were doing this and getting away with it."

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Footage shows a 'frustrated' contractor using an excavator to wreck a new apartment complex over unpaid work

    The contractor from Blumberg, Germany, caused $600,000 worth of damage because he claimed the building's developer owed him $5.8 million, reports say.

  • Rudy Giuliani: If I Go to Jail, Those Who Put Me There ‘Will Suffer the Consequence in Heaven’ (Video)

    Rudy Giuliani tells NBC New York that he is “more than willing to go to jail,” but if he does, those who put him there will “suffer the consequences in heaven.” Donald Trump’s former attorney has been the subject of a lengthy federal investigation into his dealings as an “unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian” before the 2020 presidential election, an investigation which he calls unlawful and politically motivated. In a new interview with NBC News 4’s Melissa Russo, Giuliani maintains his innocenc

  • A cruise passenger who assaulted two men during a drunken brawl at a buffet was sentenced to 21 months in jail

    A financial advisor was sentenced to 21 months in jail after being found guilty of two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during a cruise.

  • A Trump supporter was arrested after a church prayer group member sent texts to the FBI that showed him inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6

    Glenn Allen Brooks texted selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a church prayer chat group, according to a DOJ criminal complaint.

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • Zydeco musician shot while on stage at Louisiana festival

    Chris Ardoin was the headliner for a Zydeco music festival that attracted thousands.

  • A woman caught on video being charged by a grizzly bear at Yellowstone faces criminal charges after officials used social media to identify her

    Yellowstone officials asked for help identifying the woman, who they later discovered had posted photos of the bears on her personal Facebook page.