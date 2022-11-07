‘Brazen, cowardly act’: 13-year-old girl in grave condition after being shot in head in East Baltimore, police say

A 13-year-old girl is in grave condition after being shot in the head outside a liquor store in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Southeast District officers were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m. to the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood in East Baltimore to investigate a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived at the location they observed a girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in grave condition.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the girl was struck once in the head after a shooter fired into a large crowd of people in the parking lot outside the Liquor Plus at the corner of East Fayette Street and North Caroline Street.

Harrison said that the shooter fired into a car that the victim was standing near. He begged bystanders to come forward with any information about the shooting.

“We know somebody knows that happened. We are asking anyone who knows anything, who heard something, who saw something, who had something told to them, to call us right away,” he said. “This brazen, cowardly act is totally uncalled for.”

Harrison said Mayor Brandon Scott had been briefed on the shooting but was unable to come to the scene.

Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators were summoned and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.