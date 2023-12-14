In a brazen daylight attack, Bluffton man charged with six counts of attempted murder

A Bluffton man was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder for firing into an occupied house on Simmonsville Road near Sugaree Drive Wednesday morning.

Kimani Gregory Griffin, 20, is accused of firing a gun into the home and and a Dodge SUV at around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday. The six people inside the home are believed to have been known by Griffin, according to spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department, Sgt. Bonifacio Perez.

No one was injured in the shooting and Bluffton Police has not determined a motive at this time, Perez said.

After the shooting, Griffin fled to his residence at Haigler Blvd., near Cahill’s Market and Chicken Kitchen where police found him and made the arrest. Police also seized fourteen additional weapons there in addition to the two from the Simmonsville Road attack.

As of Thursday afternoon Griffin was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Another man, Asante Marquell Mervin, 22, of Hilton Head, was arrested at the scene of the shooting on an outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen pistol, but was not involved in the shooting, Perez said.

Mervin was also in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Amanda Luechtefeld at 843-706-4563. You may also contact the Bluffton Police Department at 843‐706‐4555 or the Bluffton PD tip line at 843‐706‐4560; Crimestoppers at 1‐888‐CRIME‐SC (1‐888‐274‐6372).