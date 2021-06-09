Brazen gas station carjacking leaves victim standing stunned, New Orleans video shows

At least three people executed a scheme to steal a car from a gas station, then used the stolen vehicle in more alleged crimes, according to New Orleans police.

Surveillance footage shared from FOX 8 shows the initial carjacking and the confounded victim, who stands shocked as his car is taken from him.

Police in New Orleans are searching for the victim’s Honda Accord with the license plate 202EMV.

Video shows a man get out of a Lexus at the gas station and appear to distract the man on the driver’s side door of the Accord. Another man gets out of the suspect’s vehicle and crouches as he enters the Accord’s passenger door.

He slides into the driver’s side and speeds away onto Chef Menteur Highway. The suspect who was distracting the victim gets back into the Lexus and travels away with another person driving.

The victim stands by the pump for at least 10 seconds, appearing to be stunned at what occurred.

Twenty minutes after that carjacking, the suspects traveled 6 miles away to another business, where they are accused of stealing a woman’s purse from her vehicle, police said.

An hour later, the Accord was used in the carjacking of a 2021 Toyota Corolla, according to police. The second carjacking occurred about 10 miles from the first incident. The Corolla’s Louisiana license plate number is N574499.

Both vehicles are being sought by New Orleans police. Anyone with information can contact the police department anonymously at 504-822-1111.

McClatchy News has reached out to the gas station where the first carjacking occurred.

