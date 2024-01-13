Brazen graffiti vandal sought for spray painting Forest Hills, Queens NYPD station house

A bedraggled and brazen graffiti vandal was sought Saturday for spray painting the side of a Queens police station, cops said.

The unidentified suspect with unkempt hair approached the 112th Precinct station house in Forest Hills, on Austin St. near 68th Ave., at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, said cops.

There he spray painted the word “Benz” on a wall, cops said.

Nobody noticed until the man was gone — but cops did get surveillance images of the man near the scene.

Cops on Saturday released a picture the man. He’s described as Hispanic with a thin build, had a mustache, and was dressed all in black.

If the man is caught, he will face criminal mischief charges, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.