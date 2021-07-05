Brazen robbery suspect wanted

Jul. 4—The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

The department posted photos on its Facebook page this week, indicating the subject depicted in the photos was involved in an aggravated robbery offense that occurred June 22 at a business in the 3200 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville.

No one was reported injured in the incident and it was not known if the suspect was able to get away with any money during the robbery.

No additional information concerning the suspect was immediately released.

No arrests had been reported concerning the incident as of Friday morning.

Anyone who may have information as to the suspect's identity or their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Justin Meeks at 903-457-2917.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Hunt County Crimestoppers at 903-457-2900 or log onto www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com and click "submit a tip"