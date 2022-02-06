Brazen thieves target swanky New York Louis Vuitton store, met with resistance

Brazen thieves in New York were seen on camera stealing high-end purses from a Louis Vuitton location in Westchester.

"The pro-criminal policies of @GovKathyHochul (ie. No cash bail) have made communities all across NY less safe. This brazen robbery of a @LouisVuitton occurred at my local mall @TheWestchester in White Plains," Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino tweeted Friday accompanied by the video.

The video shows people inside the store last month attempting to stop the two suspects from grabbing the high-end purses. A man who appears to be a mall security guard is seen in the background watching the skirmish and not assisting.

Both of the suspects are seen booking it out of the store with stolen purses in hand.

"The crime depicted in this video is unacceptable and we are fully cooperating with the White Plains Police Department in their investigation," a spokesperson for The Westchester mall told the New York Post .

"We have taken a number of additional steps to further enhance the security program at The Westchester, including adding White Plains police officers to patrol the property, increasing additional private security patrol, deploying specially trained K-9 patrols, among other measures."

Astorino posted another video on Saturday from the mall showing a different theft incident at a Burberry location.

"Same @TheWestchester mall, different day, different men. This time @Burberry was hit. Crime doesn’t just happen ‘in the city’ or ‘somewhere else.’ It’s getting worse everywhere in NY and everyone is affected when criminals are emboldened by soft-on-crime laws," Astorino tweeted.

The White Plains police department said it is aware of both incidents and investigating, according to a Facebook post Saturday . Police said no weapons were used in either incident and no one was injured.

No arrests have been reported.

Brazen shoplifting incidents and smash-and-grabs have been reported at swanky retail stores across the nation, most notably in California over the holiday shopping season.

People outraged with the California crimes have pinned the blame on Proposition 47, passed in 2014, which reduced shoplifting charges regarding the theft of $950 or less from felonies to misdemeanors.

Critics in other states have blamed the thefts on soft-on-crime prosecutors and recent law changes, such as New York lawmakers passing sweeping changes to the state's bail laws in 2019 that restricted crimes where judges can set bail.