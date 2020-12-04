Brazil Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Outlook to 2025 - Laser Resurfacing Devices, Minimally Invasive Body Contouring Devices and Non Invasive Body Contouring Devices

The Daily Beast

Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN's internal editorial meetings, which founder James O'Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is "crazy."According to Project Veritas' website, O'Keefe believes it will be "virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN's reporting seriously after listening to these tapes." And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden."There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is 'useful idiot,'" a voice identified as Zucker's can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as "America's mayor" started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani's efforts to undermine the election a "really important story," adding, "It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That's the way we do this, because it's all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together."In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the "real craziness is the client," referring to President Trump, "not the lawyers," the voice ID'd as Zucker agrees before saying, "I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team."Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election."The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond," he says on another tape. "You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it."Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas' CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is Racist