Brazil on alert after third case of Omicron variant

Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Rio de Janeiro
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eduardo Simões
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil reported a third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday, casting doubt on plans to loosen containment curbs ahead of year-end holidays in response to a fall in infection numbers.

The latest case, an asymptomatic 29-year-old, tested positive at Sao Paulo's international airport after arriving from Ethiopia, the state health secretariat said.

On Tuesday, two Brazilian missionaries to South Africa had tested positive for the variant at the same airport, marking the first Omicron cases reported in Latin America.

Sao Paolo state health authorities said on Wednesday that all three carriers of the new variant had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, though it was not immediately clear when they had received their shots.

The state government said it would review plans to ease mask-wearing requirements in light of the new variant's presence in the state.

State Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn urged millions of Brazilians who have only received their first COVID-19 shot to complete their vaccinations in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Omicron was first officially identified in South Africa last week, but data shows it was circulating before then and has since been detected in more than a dozen countries.

Scientists around the globe are rushing to determine if the new variant, which has significant mutations compared to previous strains, is more infectious, deadly or able to evade vaccines. That work is expected to take weeks.

In the meantime, countries around the world have imposed travel restrictions, mainly on flights coming from southern Africa despite warnings from the World Health Organization that blanket travel bans would not stop the new variant's spread.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Additional reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and John Stonestreet)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brian Laundrie’s parents are selling their home which was besieged by journalists

    Home on 10,000 square foot lot estimated to be worth between $210,000 and $340,000

  • Brazil reports first Latin American cases of Omicron variant

    RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that two Brazilians had tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the first reported cases in Latin America. Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife, who had not traveled, both tested positive for the new variant, adding to concerns of global Omicron spread before recent travel bans went into effect.

  • Dystopia, 'she-cession,' TikTok dances: We're over you, 2021

    As we limp our way into a new year, there are a few more things we'd like to leave behind, from pop culture's obsession with all things apocalyptic to the well meaning but exhausting lay dancers on TikTok. But hasn't life lived largely at home taught us to embrace our bulges, bumps and whatever else it is we're trying to hide with shapewear?

  • Oklahoma head coaching candidate options

    Sooners' search to replace Lincoln Riley: Oklahoma head coaching candidate options

  • Philly teenager, victim of brutal, racially-motivated train attack, speaks out

    Christina Lu, a Philadelphia high school student who was one of the victims of a brutal, racially motivated attack earlier this month, spoke out for the first

  • Why Gambians won't stop voting with marbles

    The Gambia has witnessed a flourishing of democracy but its curious election system remains unchanged.

  • Fort Myers police fire officer who had been included in FBI probe, Freeh Report

    The Fort Myers police union leader said the officer's termination was not based on or supported by 'Just Cause'

  • Pope Francis to visit Greece to boost Catholic-Orthodox ties

    Roman Catholics in mainly Orthodox Greece are preparing excitedly for a visit by Pope Francis that they hope will help bring Eastern and Western Christianity closer together. Francis will visit Greece on Dec. 4-6 after a two-day trip to Cyprus. "The fact that he himself is coming to Greece when it's predominantly an Orthodox country is something very big for us and we just can't wait," said Mary Katherine Binibini, 24, a member of a Catholic youth group.

  • Renault expects $1.1 billion revenue from new recycling business

    Renault said on Tuesday that its yet-to-launch recycling business could generate an extra one billion euros ($1.13 billion) in revenue by the end of the decade. "These activities will generate 200 million (euros) in turnover from 2025", Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo told reporters at a former car production plant in the town of Flins, near Paris, which it is repurposing for the recycling and reconditioning of used vehicles and components. The reinvention of the site, which will continue to assemble the electric Zoe and Nissan Micra models for a few years, was one of the core elements of Renault's 2020 restructuring plan, with which the French carmaker aims to hike profitability.

  • Botswana's health director says majority of Omicron variant cases were asymptomatic

    A senior Botswana health official said on Tuesday that 16 out of the total 19 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant detected in the country were asymptomatic, and it was "unfair" to treat the country as ground zero of the new variant. Pamela Smith-Lawrence, Acting Director of Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, told Reuters in an interview that the majority of the 19 people who were found to be infected with the new Omicron variant have already tested negative. Botswana on Friday said the country was investigating certain mutations of the coronavirus that were found in four foreign nationals who were in the country on a diplomatic mission.

  • Omicron could outcompete Delta: S. African expert

    The Omicron coronavirus variant detected in southern Africa could be the most likely candidate to displace the highly contagious Delta variant. That’s according to Adrian Puren, the Acting Executive Director of South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases - or NICD. He spoke to Reuters on Tuesday. "We thought what will outcompete Delta? That has always been the question, what would outcompete Delta in terms of transmissibility at least." The discovery of Omicron has caused global alarm, with countries limiting travel from southern Africa for fear it could spread quickly even in vaccinated populations and the World Health Organization saying it carries a high risk of infection. If Omicron proves even more transmissible than the Delta variant, it could lead to a sharp spike in infections that could put pressure on hospitals. Puren said scientists should know within four weeks to what extent Omicron can evade the immunity generated by vaccines or prior infection, and whether it leads to worse clinical symptoms than other variants. Anecdotal accounts by doctors who have treated South African COVID-19 patients say Omicron appears to be producing mild symptoms, including a dry cough, fever and night sweats, but experts have cautioned against drawing firm conclusions. Puren said it was too early to say whether Omicron was displacing Delta in South Africa.. Anne von Gottberg, a clinical microbiologist at the NICD, said it looked like infections were rising throughout the country… But cautioned against linking that with Omicron just yet:"In fact some of those admissions might have started before the emergence of Omicron. We are also seeing that there was an increase in influenza cases in South Africa just in the last month or so, and so we need to be really careful to look at the other respiratory infections..." Leaders in southern Africa have criticized swift travel restrictions by the United States and other nations as unfair and crippling to their tourism and other sectors. South Africa has reported close to 3 million COVID-19 infections during the pandemic and over 89,000 deaths, the most on the African continent.

  • South African virology expert says omicron could 'outcompete' delta

    A South African disease expert said in an interview published on Tuesday that the omicron COVID-19 variant could potentially "outcompete" the delta variant.Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), gave this assessment while speaking to Reuters."We thought what will outcompete Delta? That has always been the question, in terms of transmissibility at least ... perhaps this...

  • These early signs made omicron different from previous Covid variants, experts say

    The omicron Covid variant's mutations sparked immediate concern among researchers.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

    The New York Times reports more than 775,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 48 million have had the virus. However, many others have likely had COVID but weren't tested or were asymptomatic and didn't realize they had it. While it's impossible to know if you've been infected without seeing a physician or getting tested, there are signs you've had it. COVID affects everyone differently, but according to virus and medical experts Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with, here are the

  • China says it can beat COVID-19 Omicron variant as world rushes to impose travel bans

    While many parts of the world are imposing new travel restrictions to counter the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, China is confident about beating it through a policy it has used to fight other strains. About the Omicron variant: The B.1.1.529 variant, officially named Omicron, was first reported in South Africa on Nov. 9. Since then, it was found to have a large number of mutations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

  • If the vaccine works so well, why is COVID-19 surging again in Pennsylvania?

    Doctors point to the data, particularly hospitalizations and deaths, as evidence the vaccine is getting the job done.

  • No, we can't just 'vaccinate the world'

    Vaccinating Africa won't stop the next Omicron

  • Fauci on Omicron variant: "We should not be freaking out"

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's going to take some time — perhaps a couple of weeks — to "get a good handle" on the newly discovered strain.

  • This is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated

    To admit that COVID-19 is mutating to evade our vaccines would be politically incorrect, but this appears to be what is happening, writes Dr. Bradley Bundrant.

  • What are omicron variant symptoms? Everything to know about the latest coronavirus strain.

    Omicron, first identified in South Africa last week, was designated a 'variant of concern' by WHO. Here's what to know about the latest COVID variant.