Brazil’s Annual Inflation Tops All Economist Estimates in Early December

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation slowed less than expected early this month, highlighting the difficulties facing central bankers as they cut interest rates while attempting to haul prices to the tolerance range by year’s end.

Official data released Thursday showed consumer prices rose 4.72% in mid-December from a year earlier, above all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey that had a 4.56% median estimate. Monthly inflation hit 0.40%.

The monetary authority targets annual inflation at 3.25% this year and 3% in 2024, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. When price rises exceed those limits, policymakers are obligated by law to write a public letter explaining why they failed to hit their goal by December.

Swap rates, which indicate investors sentiment toward monetary policy, rose after the release as traders bet policymakers will need higher borrowing costs to reign in inflation. Contracts due in January 2025 rose as much as seven basis points in morning trading.

Brazilian central bankers led by Roberto Campos Neto began lowering the benchmark Selic in August in a gradual easing cycle that’s reduced borrowing costs by two percentage points so far, to 11.75%. Last week, policymakers reaffirmed they will carry on with half-point rate drops at each meeting through March, as uncertainties remain in both the domestic and global outlook.

Transportation costs rose 0.77% on the month, while food and beverages gained 0.54%. More expensive airline tickets explain most of the surprise in the mid-December inflation print.

“It’s a heavy impact, and it requires attention,” Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told journalists in Brasilia, pointing out airline tickets have increased 65% over the last four months. “It worries us.”

Seven out of the nine groups of goods and services surveyed by the statistics agency rose from the prior month. Fuel costs, on the other hand, fell 0.27%.

“This surprise was very much about volatile items, but we also see the recent services disinflation loosing steam” said Leonardo Costa, an economist at asset manager Asa Investments. He estimates annual inflation will still end the year within the central bank’s tolerance range.

In all, price pressures in Latin America’s largest economy continue to ease after last year’s peak over 12%, with most analysts betting this will be the first time since 2020 that Campos Neto fulfills his inflation mandate.

At the same time, most economists still forecast annual inflation above 3% through 2026. Those estimates are among the reasons why policymakers have refrained from accelerating their easing cycle even as growth wanes.

Concerns remain on how President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will react to a deepening slowdown in activity. The economy has so far proved resilient to high rates, but recent data points to a decline in drivers such as retail and industry.

Investors remain skeptical about government pledges of shoring up public accounts, as pressures for more spending grow within Lula’s Workers’ Party.

