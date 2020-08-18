Brazil approves human trials for potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday said it had approved stage 3 clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen.

Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus cases and deaths after the United States, leading many companies to seek out clinical trials here. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate is the fourth to be approved for human trials in Brazil, Anvisa said in its statement.





(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Alex Richardson)