    Brazil approves human trials for potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration

    BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday said it had approved stage 3 clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen.

    Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus cases and deaths after the United States, leading many companies to seek out clinical trials here. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate is the fourth to be approved for human trials in Brazil, Anvisa said in its statement.


