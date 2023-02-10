Brazil arrests suspected mastermind in murder of Paraguayan prosecutor

Brazil federal police said they arrested a suspect on Friday they believe to be behind the murder of a Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor in Colombia last year. The suspect was identified by Paraguay police as Miguel Angel Insfran Galeano.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil federal police said.

La Policía Nacional informa que se han hecho los contactos con los pares de Brasil y se tiene la información que fue detenida una persona en la vía pública, que sería MIGUEL ÁNGEL INSFRÁN GALEANO, en el Estado de Río de Janeiro Brasil. pic.twitter.com/5HItrCfwUB — Policía Nacional del Paraguay (@policia_py) February 9, 2023

Last year, Colombia President Gustavo Petro said Insfran and Uruguayan Sebastian Marset, who is currently on the run, were suspected of being the murder masterminds.

Marcelo Pecci was murdered in May 2022 in front of his pregnant wife while they were on their honeymoon on the Colombian island of Baru, near the tourist port of Cartagena on the Caribbean coast.

Pecci, 45, was felled by two shots while relaxing on the beach with his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera. They had gotten married on April 30 in the nearby city of Cartagena.

At the time of his murder, Paraguay Attorney General Sandra Quinonez said Pecci had obtained important convictions in an 11-year campaign against cross-border and drug crime.

Colombia has detained seven people over the murder, four of whom, including the hitman, have pleaded guilty and were sentenced in June to 23 years in prison.

The suspect was sent to the José Frederico Marques Public Prison, in Benfica, Rio de Janeiro, federal police said.

Story continues

Biden orders "high-altitude object" shot down over Alaskan airspace

Foreign policy expert reacts to U.S. shooting down second object

Pentagon briefing on "high-altitude object" shot down off Alaska