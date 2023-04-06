Brazil bans use of foot-and-mouth vaccine in 7 states

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry has banned the storage, sale and use of vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease in seven states, according to a statement on Thursday, as it seeks to boost Brazil's export prospects even more.

The measure is part of efforts to guarantee Brazil's status as free of foot-and-mouth disease and expand zones free of the disease without vaccination by 2026, the ministry said.

Espirito Santo, Goias, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins and the federal district are affected by the order.

In 2018, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) declared Brazil free of foot-and-mouth disease with vaccination, improving the country's access to top-tier importing markets that had remained limited by concerns over the highly contagious disease.

Foot-and-month causes fever, mouth blisters and foot ruptures in cattle and swine, as well as sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

The states which will no longer need to vaccinate their cattle and buffalo herds have about 113 million head, representing nearly half of the country's total, the statement said.

"The withdrawal of vaccination lowers some costs, generating an immediate benefit to farmers," the ministry said, adding it hopes they will increase investments to maintain Brazil's current health status.

Brazil is one of world's largest producers and exporters of beef, accounting for about 15% of global beef production and 20% of world exports, the statement said.

It is home to giant food producers, including JBS and Marfrig, which also have operations in the United States.

In 2022, Brazil shipped more than 2.26 million tonnes of beef, amassing around $13 billion.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan and Jonathan Oatis)