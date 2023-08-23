Brazil’s Bolsonaro Undergoing Exams to See If He Needs Surgery
(Bloomberg) -- Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing exams to determine whether he will require another surgery related to the stabbing he suffered on the campaign trail in 2018, his spokesperson said.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Listed Aboard Crashed Jet, Reports Say
Goldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a Week
Musk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker Says
Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo early Wednesday, and Brazil’s Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that he said he would have three surgeries next month.
But Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesperson for the right-wing former leader, told Bloomberg News that doctors are examining Bolsonaro to determine if further procedures are necessary.
Wajngarten characterized the exams as “routine checkups” in a social media post, saying the tests “aim to evaluate his clinical condition, especially in the digestive system.”
Bolsonaro has had various health issues related to the stabbing that occurred during the 2018 presidential election, which he won.
Since leaving office at the end of 2022, he has faced mounting legal troubles, and Brazil’s electoral authority in June barred him from running for election for eight years.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Drug Benefit Firms Devise New Fees That Go to Them, Not Clients
Never Mind Shrinking Households, Builders Are Adding Bedrooms
‘Don’t You Remember Me?’ The Crypto Hell on the Other Side of a Spam Text
GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.