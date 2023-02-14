Brazil Central Bank Chief Pledges to Work With Lula’s Team

Maria Eloisa Capurro
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank chief pledged to work with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration in an effort to make peace with a president who has been escalating his criticism of high interest rates.

“I understand President Lula is in a hurry,” Roberto Campos Neto said during a TV interview late Monday. “The central bank needs to work with the administration and I’ll do everything I can to bring the central bank closer to the government.”

Campos Neto defended the central bank’s autonomy and the country’s inflation goals, currently set at 3.25% for 2023 and 3% for the next two years. Raising the targets, he said, wouldn’t help lower interest rates and could backfire.

“If we change the target in a bid to gain flexibility, the practical impact of that is that we’ll lose flexibility,” he said.

Campos Neto’s unusual participation in one of Brazil’s most traditional interview shows came as members of Lula’s Workers’ Party call for his resignation, alleging he is an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro working against the current government.

The central bank chief rebuffed the accusations, denying that wearing the national jersey associated with Bolsonaro supporters while casting his vote in elections last year amounted to political campaigning. He added that he did make friends with members of the previous administration and hopes to do the same with the current one.

Inflation Expectations

Policymakers led by Campos Neto are holding borrowing costs steady at 13.75% as expectations for consumer price increases continue to rise above targets all through 2025. Annual inflation eased to 5.77% in January, though transportation costs and food prices are picking up again. Core measures, which strip out the most volatile items, have also eased but are still considered “too high” by central bankers.

President Lula has escalated his feud with Campos Neto, repeatedly criticizing current monetary policy and the central bank’s newfound autonomy during his first month in office. He has called the 2021 law that granted the central bank power to act autonomously “nonsense,” described interest rate levels as an “embarrassment” and suggested a higher 4.5% target to jump-start the economy.

Campos Neto said he agrees with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad about the need to properly coordinate monetary and fiscal policies. “Without harmony, on the one hand you’re stimulating the economy and on the other you’re slamming on the brakes, and that causes inefficiencies,” he said.

--With assistance from Daniel Carvalho.

(Updates with details, more comments from central bank chief starting in fourth paragraph)

