Brazil Raises Key Rate by 75 Basis Points, Sees a Repeat in June

1 / 2

Brazil Raises Key Rate by 75 Basis Points, Sees a Repeat in June

Maria Eloisa Capurro
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here

Brazil’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points and promised another hike of the same magnitude in June as it moves to bring inflation forecasts back down to target.

The bank on Wednesday unanimously voted to raise the Selic to 3.5%, in line with estimates from all 39 economists in a Bloomberg survey and also the guidance given by policy makers at their prior meeting in March.

“For the next meeting the Committee foresees the continuation of the partial normalization process with another adjustment of the same magnitude in the degree of monetary stimulus,” the bank’s board wrote in a statement accompanying the decision.

The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, is acting to rein in inflation that’s surged above the target ceiling to a four-year high. Food and fuel costs have jumped in recent months, and the government recently restarted emergency aid that will firm up demand. Put together, analysts see consumer prices above target this year and next despite an incipient recovery.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The central bank tried to reach a compromise: it promised another sharp rate hike (75bps) in the next meeting, but warned that it is not ready yet to fully normalize monetary policy. Despite acknowledging the decline in underlying inflation and mentioning -- for the first time ever -- its dual mandate, we believe that the overall tone of the statement was somewhat hawkish.”

-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist

The decision makes room for the real to extend recent gains. The Brazilian currency is the best performer among majors in the past month, up 4.4% amid rising commodity prices. A stronger exchange rate helps fight inflation by making imports less expensive.

Real Has Scope to Gain After BCB’s Hiking Signal: Inside Brazil

“They are continuing the hawkish tilt and suggesting another 75-basis point rate hike is coming at the next meeting,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. “Hike aggressively sooner, and then create some breathing space for the real.”

Nearing 8%

In their statement, policy makers wrote future steps of monetary policy could be adjusted to assure the achievement of the inflation target. Higher energy costs are pressuring prices in the short-term, and various measures of underlying inflation are at the top of the range compatible with hitting their goal.

Consumer prices rose 6.17% in the year through mid-April, and many economists see that reading approaching 8% in May. The central bank targets annual inflation at 3.75% this year, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Read More: Brazil’s Budget Foreshadows Another Year of Massive Spending

Last month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration started paying out another round of monthly stipends at a total cost of 44 billion reais ($8.2 billion). Lawmakers have recently indicated they will seek an extension of that aid if the government does not accelerate plans for a new social program as the coronavirus continues to spread through the country.

“The central bank is signaling it plans to get to a 5% Selic in 75-basis point hikes, though it leaves the space to change its mind,” said David Beker, chief Brazil economist at Bank of America Corp.

(Updates with economist quotes in sixth and final paragraphs)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate panel to take up technology research spending bill -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. legislative proposal to allocate about $110 billion for basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China will be debated by the Senate Commerce Committee on May 12, sources said on Wednesday. The bipartisan "Endless Frontier" bill would authorize most of the money, $100 billion, over five years to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization, and education and training programs in key technology areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced communications, biotechnology and advanced energy. Senate Democrats and Republicans are moving closer to reaching agreement.

  • Facebook Chided by Review Board Over Vague Rules in Trump Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. asked its independent oversight board to weigh in on the January suspension of Donald Trump, the social network aimed to deflect the responsibility -- and some of the criticism -- for the final ruling to the panel, assembled in 2020 to review the network’s most controversial and challenging content decisions.Instead, the board lobbed the responsibility right back to where it started: At Mark Zuckerberg’s feet.Facebook’s Content Oversight Board, a group of outside lawyers, journalists and politicians, issued its long-awaited ruling on Wednesday, upholding the company’s freeze of then-U.S. President Trump’s account over his posts that helped fuel a destructive riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The panel agreed with the suspension, “given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence.”But the board had harsh words for the company itself, criticizing the tech giant for policies that are too vague and enforcement that is often confusing and lacks transparency. The panel chastised Facebook for trying to avoid responsibility for Trump’s “indefinite” suspension by asking the board to confirm it, and instead said that Facebook should decide whether or not Trump’s account should be reinstated.“In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities,” the Oversight Board wrote on its website. “The Board declines Facebook’s request and insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty.”The rebuke was particularly sharp coming from an organization created by Facebook for the express purpose of diverting the burden of accountability for the most difficult decisions -- and may undermine Zuckerberg’s longtime contention that companies shouldn’t be the arbiters of truth on their own networks.“This is more just kicking the can down the road,” said Katie Harbath, a former Facebook policy executive and the Bipartisan Policy Center’s election fellow.The panel also urged Facebook to take a closer look at the social network’s design and the potentially harmful impacts that its algorithm -- which is built to reward posts that generate a lot of conversation, whether positive or negative -- may be having on the broader political discourse and misinformation.The company, which has 195 million daily users in the U.S. and Canada and 1.88 billion globally, should undertake a comprehensive review of its “potential contribution to the narrative of electoral fraud and the exacerbated tensions that culminated in the violence” in Washington, the board wrote. “This should be an open reflection on the design and policy choices that Facebook has made that may allow its platform to be abused.”Though it found Facebook was justified when it yanked Trump’s ability to post to his 35 million followers, the board primarily took issue with the company’s move to ban him indefinitely, a punishment that isn’t part of the company’s formal rules. Facebook’s current policies offer a handful of different punishments for rule violators, including a temporary suspension for a set amount of time, or a permanent account ban.“They can’t just invent new, unwritten rules when it suits them,” said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, a board member and the former Prime Minister of Denmark, on a press call Wednesday.The panel said it “insists” Facebook come up with a new punishment for Trump that aligns with the company’s stated policies, and recommended that the company make a more definitive decision on Trump’s account within six months.Before protesters stormed the Capitol and Trump was booted off Facebook, the company -- along with other networks like Twitter Inc. and Google’s YouTube -- had given him wider latitude to share controversial content and misinformation around the U.S. election. Facebook rarely fact-checked his posts, arguing that messages from world leaders and politicians are inherently newsworthy and thus not eligible for fact-checking. In kicking the decision back to company, the Oversight Board did acknowledge that debate -- should Trump, and other high-profile public figures, be held to the same rules and standards as other users?One recommendation from the board addressed this question. The panel said that Facebook should offer a more transparent method of policing high-profile political accounts like Trump’s, saying Facebook’s “newsworthiness” policy -- a vague carve-out in the rules that means some violating content is left up on the service because it has news value -- needs more clarity.Facebook should “produce more information to help users understand and evaluate the process and criteria” for when it applies this policy, the board wrote, and also recommended the social network “rapidly escalate” political posts from highly influential users to a special staff of content reviewers. “These staff should be insulated from political and economic interference, as well as undue influence.”Still, the panel cautioned that newsworthiness alone shouldn’t be a reason to leave up a dangerous post. “Considerations of newsworthiness should not take priority when urgent action is needed to prevent significant harm,” the board wrote. The board also urged the social media company to publish a new policy outlining how it should respond to crisis situations, including a requirement to review its decision within a fixed time frame. It encouraged the social media giant to continue to suspend or delete accounts of political leaders who pose a risk of harm.Kara Frederick, a former Facebook employee and current fellow at the right-leaning think tank Heritage Foundation, said criticism that Facebook’s policies are too vague is valid. “When we were working at Facebook, we used to say it was like building an airplane in mid-flight,” she said. “I see the manifestation of that now in their content moderation policies.”The board was clear Wednesday in its stance that the company itself needs to make these calls, rather than relying on the outside panel to write the rules. Even if Facebook does create new global policies for elected officials or political crises, the Menlo Park, California-based company is likely to face heightened scrutiny over whether it is evenly applying those standards in different countries. Facebook would have to make carefully calculated decisions about which political standoffs, revolutions, elections and protest movements are dicey enough that a government leader’s posts could impose harm. The ruling was already generating pushback from lawmakers about the company’s uneven enforcement.U.S. Representative Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, Wednesday blasted the company for suspending Trump while leaving a page from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad intact.“It should be noted that Facebook permits a Bashar al-Assad fan page with over 250k likes to continue posting,” Buck said in a statement. “The page’s administrator is located in Syria, has been active since 2011, and has repeatedly promoted falsehoods about the pro-democracy movement in Syria and downplays the human rights abuses committed against the Syrian people during the Civil War.”It’s now up to Facebook to determine how to handle Trump’s account, and the board underscored that Facebook should assess the current risk of violence before ending his suspension. Facebook’s head of global policy, Nick Clegg, acknowledged the ball is in the company’s court.“We thank the @OversightBoard for the care and attention they gave this case,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will now consider the board’s guidance and develop a response that is clear and proportionate. In the meantime, Mr. Trump’s accounts remain suspended.”Facebook’s decision could have a broader impact on whether or not Trump re-appears on other digital platforms. Twitter has said that Trump’s ban is permanent regardless of Facebook’s call; Snap Inc. said that Trump is also permanently banned from Snapchat. But Trump is still suspended indefinitely from YouTube, which hasn’t made clear what it plans to do with Trump longterm.Zuckerberg will likely make Facebook’s final call. As chief executive officer, he has been open about his role in policing Trump’s account, and Clegg has said that it’s ultimately Zuckerberg’s decision, even if he does take input from others within the company.It’s possible that whenever that decision is made, it could also be submitted for a ruling by the Oversight Board. Said Michael McConnell, a board member and Stanford Law School professor, on the prospect of the Board reviewing Trump’s suspension again: “I’d say it’s certainly a substantial possibility.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.54% and -3.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • S&P lifts GameStop credit rating, helping push into e-commerce

    Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised GameStop's credit rating by one notch, a critical step in the video retailer's transformation into an e-commerce company. S&P Global Ratings said in a note that it lifted GameStop's credit rating to "B" from "B-" and removed it from CreditWatch after the company issued $550 million in equity and redeemed all balance sheet debt. "We expect these actions to provide additional runway to achieve its business transformation initiatives, provide liquidity, and improve GameStop's financial risk profile," S&P analysts wrote.

  • Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week 5/4

    There have been quite a few appealing Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the market so far this year. Here are some upcoming IPOs that investors should be watching out for. 1. Waterdrop Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) is an online insurance company that plans to address the issue of high medical fees and healthcare costs. On Friday, Waterdrop, a Chinese health insurance delivery and crowd-funding website, released terms for its IPO. Waterdrop is poised to offer 30,000,000 shares of stock on the New York Stock Exchange at a target price of $10.00 - $12.00 on the week of May 3rd. 2. Valneva Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) is a biotechnology company based in Saint-Herblain, France. Valneva is a specialist vaccine corporation specializing in the manufacture and commercialization of infectious disease vaccines. Valneva intends to offer 3,541,381 shares of stock at a target price of $28.24 on the week of May 3rd. 3. The Honest Company The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a natural baby and beauty company. They operate over 80 brands, which includes everything from lipstick to skincare to hair care. The Honest Company intends to offer 25,807,000 shares at a target price between $14.00 - $17.00 on the week of May 3rd. 4.Onion Global Onion Global (NYSE: OG) is a Chinese company that runs a cross-border e-commerce website for luxury brands. They filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. Onion Global Is poised to offer 12,500,000 shares of stock at a target price of $7.25 - $9.25 on the week of May 3rd. 5. Five Star Bancorp Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) is a bank holding company. They anticipate net proceeds of approximately $89.9 million, or approximately $103.9 million, from this Ipo. Five Star Bancorp is poised to offer 5,265,000 shares of stock at a target price of $18.00 - $20.00 on the Nasdaq. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs 4/30Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 4/29© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Moderna Booster Effective; Canada May Mix Shots: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said mid-stage trials showed its booster shots were effective against strains of the coronavirus that emerged from Brazil and South Africa. Canada became the first nation to clear the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for adolescents.U.S. cases could see a sharp decline by July if nationwide vaccination efforts continue to be successful, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and close the gap between rich and poor nations.The U.K. insisted a meeting of top Group of Seven diplomats in London should go ahead after India’s foreign minister said he would self-isolate over possible exposure to coronavirus. Meanwhile, new research suggests deaths from Covid-19 in India may double from current levels.Key DevelopmentsGlobal Tracker: Cases top 154.6 million; deaths exceed 3.23 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.19 billion doses have been givenModerna Covid booster shots prove effective against variants (Video)Vaccines work on this India variant. Experts fret about the nextHere comes the Covid-19 community corps and they want youWhat are vaccine passports and how would they work?: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Novavax Shows Efficacy Against Variant (5:41 p.m. NY)Novavax said initial primary analysis of Phase 2B results for its vaccine showed efficacy against a South African variant of the coronavirus.Among healthy adults without HIV, the Novavax vaccine showed efficacy of 60% in the initial analysis and 55% in the subsequent complete analysis, the company said.Novavax may have lost the race on vaccinating millions of Americans but a successful trial can still help developing nations like India and Brazil where shots are in high demand.Canada May Mix Vaccines Amid Supply Crunch (4:47 p.m. NY)Canada is considering allowing patients to receive two different types of vaccines as the country deals with shortages of shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.Federal health officials are closely watching a U.K.-based trial in which participants received two kinds of shots. Results are expected in the next month or so, said Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada.If adopted, the new protocol would mark another major deviation from original vaccine guidelines. Canada has opted to extend the length of time between mRNA vaccines from the recommended three to four weeks to as long as four months, in order to stretch supplies.Colorado Woman Pro-Vaccine Despite Clot (4:43 p.m. NY)A Colorado woman who suffered a rare blood clot after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine urged others to get a shot just the same.Morgan Wolfe, 40, of Denver, told the Colorado Sun: “Despite everything that’s happened, I definitely still think that it’s important to keep on pushing for as much of the country and as much of the world to get vaccinated as possible”“Obviously, I had a bad reaction to this one. And that’s unfortunate for me, but I do still think that there’s a place for it in the overall strategy,” Wolfe said.Moderna Booster Effective on Variants (4:08 p.m. NY)Moderna Inc.’s booster shots gave positive results against immune system-evading strains that emerged in South Africa and Brazil, according to early results from a mid-stage trial.Two types of booster shots studied spurred higher levels of virus-halting antibodies, Moderna said in a statement. One of the boosters is an additional low-dose shot of its existing vaccine, while the other type is customized against the South Africa strain.“We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants,” Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We will continue to make as many updates to our Covid-19 vaccine as necessary to control the pandemic.”U.S. to Back Waiver of Vaccine IP Protections (3:25 p.m. NY)The U.S. will back a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and access to the life-saving shots as the gap between rich and poor nations widens.“We are for the waiver at the WTO, we are for what the proponents of the waiver are trying to accomplish, which is better access, more manufacturing capability, more shots in arms,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview on Wednesday.The Biden administration will now actively take part in negotiations for the text of the waiver at the World Trade Organization and encourage other countries to back it, Tai said.She acknowledged the talks will take time and “will not be easy,” given the complexity of the issue and the fact that the Geneva-based WTO is a member-driven organization that can only make decisions based on consensus.Biden Touts Relief Funds for Restaurants (3 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden visited a Washington restaurant owned in part by Mexican immigrants on Wednesday to highlight $28.6 billion in federal aid for restaurants that struggled during the pandemic.Under the Covid-19 relief measure Biden signed in March, restaurants can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5 million per location, or $10 million for those with 20 or fewer locations.Pandemic Delays FDA Plant Inspections (2:20 p.m. NY)Pandemic disruptions severely hampered U.S. regulators’ ability to inspect drug and device makers’ manufacturing plants, delaying at least 68 applications for approval to market new products, according to a Food and Drug Administration review.Seven of the delayed applications were mission-critical, meaning they represented a medical advancement, the agency said Wednesday in its report, and six of those were for new drugs. The delayed applications were among 600 where the FDA required a factory inspection before approval decisions.Yankees, Mets to Segregate Unvaccinated Fans (12:07 p.m. NY)New York Yankees and Mets stadiums will reopen to all fans on May 19, with separate sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated spectators.Those who are vaccinated can sit together at 100% capacity, as long as they wear masks. The unvaccinated fans will need to wear masks and also observe a 6-foot (1.8-meter) social distancing rule, which works out to about 33% capacity in those sections, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.Fans will be able to get vaccines at the games, under a deal between the state and the teams. Those who get a shot at a game will get a free ticket to another game, Cuomo said. New York joins several other states offering incentives for vaccines as the pace of inoculations slow.The governor also announced that Broadway tickets will go on sale Thursday, with shows starting Sept. 14 at full capacity, Cuomo said.U.S. Cases Could See ‘Sharp Decline’: CDC (11:20 a.m. NY)U.S. Covid-19 cases could see a sharp decline by July if nationwide vaccination efforts continue to be successful, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Researchers used scenario modeling techniques to show long-term projections of potential trends in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in data released Wednesday in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Canada Clears Pfizer Shot for Teens (10:39 a.m. NY)Canadian public health officials authorized the use of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid vaccine for teenagers, making Canada the first nation to do so. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada, made the announcement Wednesday at a press conference. The department determined the vaccine was “safe and effective” for the younger age group, Sharma said. The U.S. is considering similar action.Fauci Sees Pfizer Shot Cleared for Teens Soon (8:33 a.m. NY)The Food and Drug Administration is likely to issue an emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for adolescents “within several days,” said White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci.“I think it is going to be very soon,” Fauci said during an interview with NBC News. “I mean, I don’t want to get ahead of the FDA, but I believe it is going to be within several days.”G-7 Meeting Goes Ahead in U.K. (7:06 a.m. NY)The U.K. insisted a meeting of top Group of Seven diplomats in London should go ahead after India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he would self-isolate over possible exposure to coronavirus.The news risked derailing a high-profile event that marked the G-7 debut of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Britain is hosting the gathering, which began on Tuesday.Thailand Readies Relief (6:31 a.m. NY)Thailand is planning to spend billions of dollars for financial relief to low-income groups to cope with the economic hit from the biggest outbreak sweeping the nation since the pandemic began.The cabinet on Wednesday approved in principle fiscal stimulus measures, including extension of two cash handout programs by a month at a cost of 85.5 billion baht ($2.8 billion). It also proposed 140 billion baht of spending for co-payment and e-voucher programs and more cash handouts to welfare cardholders and special groups to stimulate consumption, officials said.Malaysia Tightens Curbs in Capital (6:26 a.m. NY)Malaysia tightened restrictions on movements in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur to defuse a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, a day after it imposed similar curbs in the nation’s richest state of Selangor.The movement control order will be in force from May 7 to May 20, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday. Dining at restaurants is prohibited and curbs on inter-state travel remain, the minister said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly rise but Nasdaq falls; dollar backs off 2-week high

    Stock indexes mostly rose globally on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq ended lower for the second day, while the U.S. dollar eased off its highest in more than two weeks. The Dow hit a record high and the S&P 500 ended up slightly, supported by gains in energy and other economically sensitive sectors including materials and financials. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said it was possible Treasuries could move if the data varies much from forecasts.

  • Carillon Tower: “Peloton (PTON) is Positioned as a Beneficiary of the At-Home Connected Fitness”

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks as a whole advanced in the first quarter of 2021. However, there was a rather considerable disparity among the two style indexes, as the Russell […]

  • GameStop Can Thank WallStreetBets for Its S&P Credit Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reddit army’s meme-packed campaign to boost GameStop Corp.’s stock price has now resulted in one of the most conventional victories on Wall Street: a credit-rating upgrade.Hype on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum drove the once-struggling videogame retailer’s shares so high that the company was able to raise $551 million last week by selling equity. That allowed GameStop to wipe out all of its long-term debt.S&P Global Ratings responded Wednesday, lifting GameStop’s credit rating one notch to B. After retiring $216 million of notes, the company has money left over that S&P analysts believe “will partially fund its transformational efforts.”GameStop’s next chairman, Ryan Cohen, wants to lead a digital turnaround that prioritizes online commerce over physical retail. He has brought in new executives in charge of growth and technology to guide the overhaul.Still, the memes and Cohen’s vision have yet to heal the company’s income statement. Results for its most-recent quarter were a disappointment. And GameStop’s credit rating remains squarely in junk territory even after the S&P upgrade.GameStop shares briefly rallied following S&P’s announcement before turning lower, though few on Reddit are likely crestfallen: The stock is up 747% in 2021.(Updates return in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after Dow hits record

    Stock futures traded flat Wednesday evening following a mixed session on Wall Street, with performance between the Dow and Nasdaq diverging as investors weighed concerns over inflation and higher rates that might drag on growth stocks.

  • An Asian woman in midtown Manhattan was attacked with a hammer after being told to take off her mask, police say

    The New York City Police Department said a person approached two Asian women and "demanded they remove their masks" before hitting one with a hammer.

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • New DNA evidence could prove that a man was wrongly executed for murder, activists say

    New development in 1993 murder case might prove innocence of man put to death in 2017

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • Bernie Sanders launches blistering attack on Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

    Senator Bernie Sanders accused Republican senator Mitch McConnell of making ‘the rich richer’ in America

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Image of US Navy training centre bears a striking resemblance to ‘Men in Black’

    Egg-shaped chairs at naval training centre look eerily similar to furniture used in 1997 film starring Will Smith

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm