Brazil: Collapse in subway construction leaves crater in Sao Paulo's highway
A collapse at a subway construction site in Sao Paulo leaves a crater on one of the Brazilian city's main highways, Marginal Tiete.
Take a look at our projected lineup for USMNT vs Honduras, plus the lineup we would go for as Gregg Berhalter's boys need a big rebound win.
Vietnam rattled China in a 3-1 upset during a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday, sparking jubilation among Hanoi crowds as both countries celebrate Lunar New Year.
Premier League clubs splashed the cash in the January transfer window, with most of the spending coming from teams scrambling to survive.
The Manchester United star opened up about the possibility of his eldest son Cristiano Jr., 11, following his footsteps
South Korea beat Syria 2-0 in Dubai on Tuesday to reach their 10th straight World Cup finals.
Chelsea are reportedly making a late push to sign Ousmane Dembele. How
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill as police were again granted more time to question the 20-year-old.
Mohamed Salah-captained Egypt face a "third final before the final" this week when they confront hosts Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Yaounde.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heading to Barcelona on transfer deadline day, as the Catalan club look to have pulled off a huge shock.
Our Transfer Deadline Day live page keeps you updated with all of the latest around the Premier League, as the final hours of the January window are here.
South Korea qualified for a 10th successive World Cup after beating Syria 2-0 in Dubai.
We deliver our Premier League January transfer window grades, as we dish out a grade to all 20 teams based on their business.
There have been 55 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals from 1957 when Egypt defeated hosts Sudan 2-1 in the first and AFP Sport highlights five facts:
A key player and a fringe starter have departed USMNT camp with injuries ahead of the crucial clash with Honduras.
The Premier League action is heading to USA Network in 2022. Here is how to watch and stream all of the games, as NBCSN shuts down.
Avram Grant, the former manager of the Chelsea soccer club and one of the most powerful men in Israeli sport, will be investigated by FIFA after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women in an investigative report. “Exposure,” a program on Israel’s Channel 12 TV, broadcast a series of interviews on Sunday with women saying that Grant had made unwanted advances while offering to help promote their careers. The women’s voices were altered and their faces silhouetted to protect their identities.
Tottenham have signed both Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus.
Everton on Monday appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal with the task of keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.
Veteran Alexis Sanchez scored a brilliant brace to relaunch Chile's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with a 3-2 win away to Bolivia on Tuesday.
The best move of the January transfer window has been completed, as Christian Eriksen has completed his incredible return to the game and has signed for Brentford.