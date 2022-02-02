Brazil: Collapse in subway construction leaves crater in Sao Paulo's highway

Associated Press

Avram Grant, the former manager of the Chelsea soccer club and one of the most powerful men in Israeli sport, will be investigated by FIFA after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women in an investigative report. “Exposure,” a program on Israel’s Channel 12 TV, broadcast a series of interviews on Sunday with women saying that Grant had made unwanted advances while offering to help promote their careers. The women’s voices were altered and their faces silhouetted to protect their identities.