Brazil commodities sales to Arab nations soar as importers stock up on food

Ana Mano
·2 min read

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian exports to the 22 countries in the League of Arab Nations rose in the first quarter amid a spike in agricultural commodities prices and a drive to stock up on food, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

Brazil's total exports to the group reached $3.86 billion in the period, an almost 34% increase from the same time a year ago, the statement from the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce said.

A boost in sales to the Arabs nations also reflects Russia's and Ukraine's reduced participation in the global grains and fertilizer trade, the statement noted, referring to two major suppliers of products like wheat and sunflower oil.

Iron ore, which accounts for most of Brazil's sales to the Arab nations, stood at $690.29 million in the first quarter, a fall of 12.5% year-on-year. On the other hand, strong demand for food products worked in favor of domestic exporters, who made a windfall.

Chicken meat sales rose by almost 11%, to $591 million, while sugar sales jumped almost 20% to $588.8 million in the first three months of the year.

Soy products sales soared 122.8% to $318 million, while wheat exports stood at $285.86 million, marking a 438.06% jump.

Brazil also boosted corn and frozen beef sales by 27.21% and 165.73%, respectively, to the Arab nations, according to the data.

The Brazil-Arab Chamber said nations outside the Arab world are keen to guarantee food supplies, a boon to Brazilian food exporters.

However, the Chamber expressed concern that a potential drop in fertilizer imports from Russia and Belarus, hit by Western sanctions, could negatively impact Brazil's 2022/2023 grain crop.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vanguard vs. TD Ameritrade

    Vanguard and TD Ameritrade have trillions of dollars under management but offer very different platforms for online investors.

  • U.S. Monthly Oil Shipments to Europe Climb to Highest Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is shipping the largest amount of crude oil to Europe since Washington ended its ban on exports more than six years ago as buyers seek alternatives to Russian supplies. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Glo

  • 4 Sector ETFs That Survived the Market Rout in April

    The month of April was a dismal for Wall Street, thanks to the technology rout.

  • Amazon, McDonald's, Lilly Make JPMorgan List of Top-Idea Stocks

    J.P. Morgan analysts have published their monthly list of top idea stocks, and it includes some names you will know. The list has stocks in three different categories: near-term, growth and value. All the stocks have overweight ratings at the investment firm.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down

    Pfizer (PFE) misses estimates for Q1 earnings and sales. It did not raise its sales guidance for 2022. Stock declines.

  • How to save money on summer vacation amid soaring inflation

    An expert from Bankrate says travelers can still find ways to save money on travel even in an inflationary environment.

  • Safilo Q1 sales rise on demand pickup in Europe, North America resilience

    Italian eyewear group Safilo posted on Tuesday a 8.4% rise in first-quarter sales at constant exchange rates, driven by the resilience of the prescription frames business and a rebound of sunglass sales, particularly in Europe. The maker of frames for Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement that January-to-March sales came in at 282.6 million euros ($297.61 million), while adjusted core profit margins rose to 11.3% from 10.3% a year earlier. The company said it had witnessed a demand pick-up in Europe thanks to its own brands and key licences, and that North America remained a strong market despite a "tough comparison basis."

  • Estee Lauder's ‘Catastrophic' Outlook Blamed on China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Estee Lauder Cos. shares tumbled after pandemic lockdowns in China contributed to what one analyst called a “catastrophic” forecast cut.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockThe fragrance and beaut

  • The Dow Is Gaining, Expedia Is Sliding — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in more than two decades, following its two-day meeting that ends Wednesday.

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • Exclusive-Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing -sources

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc and tying up less of his wealth in the deal, people familiar with the matter said. Last week, Musk disclosed he sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stock following his agreement to buy Twitter. The new financing, which could come in the form of preferred or common equity, could reduce the $21 billion cash contribution that Musk has committed to the deal as well as a margin loan he secured against his Tesla shares, the sources said.

  • Tesla Didn’t File Its Proxy. Investors’ Twitter Questions Are on Hold.

    Tesla didn't file its proxy statement for the 2022 annual meeting Monday. Tesla investors will have to wait to get some important details.

  • Durham woman settles with Frontier Airlines in $55M 'vomit' lawsuit

    The lawsuit was linked to a dispute on a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2019.

  • Apple employees refuse office return because it will make company ‘whiter, more male-dominated’

    Employees of the tech giant Apple are revolting against a plan to get staff back into the office for three days a week, claiming it will make the company “younger, whiter and more male-dominated”.

  • 23 Nightmarish Job Descriptions I Can't Believe Are Real

    Love when jobs advertise "competitive pay!" and it ends up being less than minimum wage.View Entire Post ›

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Chief Justice Roberts responds to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

    The Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts put out rare, written statements Tuesday to address the leak of a draft opinion showing the panel's conservative majority of justices is poised to overturn nearly 50 years of established abortion rights. "This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here."

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • Apple sues former Intel Fellow's chip startup Rivos, saying it stole trade secrets

    The Cupertino tech titan said in a lawsuit filed on Friday that the startup got access to its secrets through a "coordinated campaign" in which the startup hired more than 40 of Apple's former employees.