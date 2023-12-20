Brazil’s Congress Gets Haddad Closer to Zero 2024 Fiscal Deficit

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s congress handed Finance Minister Fernando Haddad a victory by approving a bill that will help boost public revenue and leave him closer to fulfilling the promise to zero the primary fiscal deficit, which excludes interest payments, in 2024.

The proposal reduces federal tax exemptions based on ICMS state tax incentives for large companies and was approved by the Senate on Thursday evening after weeks of negotiation between lawmakers and the economic team. The proposal had already passed the lower house and now needs to be signed into law by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The government expects the bill to bring in 35 billion reais ($7.1 billion) to public coffers, according to Haddad. The minister, however, said that zeroing the public deficit next year is a process that needs to be monitored. He said he will use other instruments if needed to achieve his goal.

The zero deficit in 2024 has been the subject of debate inside Lula’s administration since the leftist leader cast doubt on the government’s ability to hit the target in late October. The tax incentive bill, however, was a win for Haddad because it’s the one with the potential to bring the most revenue.

“Brazil’s budget needs the tax incentive bill,” Haddad told journalists moments before its approval in the Senate.

Haddad has struggled to convince congress to approve measures that will help generate the 168 billion reais in new revenue his budget proposal projects he needs to achieve his aim. The government still needs to will approval for a bill that regulates online sport betting and that would bring another 2 billion reais in revenue.

