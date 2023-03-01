Brazil court approves Americanas payment of wages, some debts

FILE PHOTO: The Americanas store logo is seen in Rio de Janeiro
·1 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian court on Tuesday granted a request by bankrupt retailer Americanas that it be allowed to immediately pay workers' wages and settle small supplier debts, for a total of about 192 million reais ($36.7 million).

Rio de Janeiro Judge Paulo Assed Estefan said in his ruling the payments would help small suppliers and "meet the needs of workers, many in extremely vulnerable situations."

The ruling comes weeks after Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered into bankruptcy protection after around 20 billion reais in "inconsistencies" were uncovered, sparking a legal feud with creditors and investors.

Americanas, a 93-year-old company with stores all over Brazil and a major e-commerce unit, said in a securities filing in January that it would restructure debts of about 43 billion reais.

Wages owed to workers, employee benefits, and payments to small suppliers amount to "a tiny portion" of Americanas' overall debt and "do not represent any loss" to other creditors, the judge wrote.

($1 = 5.2367 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices are dropping, particularly in these 9 states

    Crude oil prices have fallen below $80 per barrel, resulting in cheaper prices at the pump, according to experts.

  • Bitcoin Layer 2-Token Stacks Sees Interest Amid ‘Ordinals' Hype

    The price of Stacks' native STX token has jumped in the last two weeks as prominent crypto investment funds turn to tokens of the so-called layer 2 companion chain for smart contracts focused on Bitcoin. Trust Machines CEO and Stacks co-founder Muneeb Ali shares his insights and gives his take on the Bitcoin Ordinals movement.

  • Two Fed bank boards sought no change to rates ahead of February meeting

    Meanwhile directors on the boards of the Cleveland, St. Louis and Minneapolis Fed banks voted for a half-point increase in that rate, the minutes showed. The requests from all five banks were overruled when Fed policymakers at their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting decided to raise the benchmark policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point, to a 4.5%-4.75% range.

  • U.S. companies rush to issue corporate debt, busiest February ever

    U.S. companies with the highest credit ratings sold a record $144 billion of debt securities so far in February to get ahead of further potential interest rate hikes, meeting strong demand from investors looking to capitalize on a spike in yields. Investment-grade rated corporate bond issuance in February has been the busiest ever for the month with the tally as of Monday already some $20 billion ahead of the now second-heaviest February in 2021, said BMO Capital Markets' fixed income strategy director Dan Krieter in a report. Companies have been rushing to issue bonds as yields spiked to touch new highs with the Federal Reserve looking to keep interest rates higher for longer.

  • Yen at Risk of Being Dragged Down by Japan’s Sputtering Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen has room to weaken further as Japan’s deteriorating international trade position adds to pressure to maintain a softer currency, potentially hindering the Bank of Japan’s scope to battle inflation with tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi

  • NY Fed paper says government should clarify, formalize bond market interventions

    Authorities need to move beyond ad-hoc responses to episodes of government bond market tumult and clarify how a central bank or other parts of government will respond to new rounds of trouble, a new paper published by the New York Federal Reserve said. “Official-sector market-function purchase programs should be made transparent by having an explicit intent; clear criteria for commencing, ending, and unwinding purchases; and clear disclosure of the corresponding purchases and their purpose,” the paper’s authors wrote, adding that in recent history, key government borrowing markets have undergone periods of serious stress that have required official interventions. Given ongoing stability risks, government authorities may have to yet again step in to ensure markets remain functional.

  • Private Equity Is Back to Selling Junk Debt to Pay Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are using some of their companies as automated teller machines again. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceThe firms are piling more debt onto companies they own to fund payouts to thems

  • Marketmind: China manufacturing PMI, Aussie GDP top data deluge

    To recap, the S&P 500 closed February down 2.6% and the Nasdaq lost 1%, but that wasn't bad - the MSCI World Index fell 3% and MSCI Asia ex-Japan lost 7%, erasing almost all of January's gains. Traders in Asia will be hoping for some encouraging signs in the economic data to get markets off to a positive start for the month. How is China's economic reopening from zero-COVID policies progressing?

  • Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years

    Japan's factory activity shrank in February at the fastest pace in over two years, a private survey showed, highlighting companies' struggles amid a global economic slowdown, raw material inflation and policymakers' calls for higher wages. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index released on Wednesday fell to 47.7 in February from January's 48.9. "Both new orders and production levels, which make up 55% of the headline PMI figure, fell at the fastest pace since July 2020 as weak domestic demand and a global economic slowdown hindered sales and output volumes," said economist Usamah Bhatti at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

  • Apollo in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Arconic

    Arconic’s advisers have also reached out to other potential buyers, people familiar with the matter said.

  • JPMorgan says CEO Dimon 'not relevant' to lawsuit over bank's Epstein's ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday rejected the U.S. Virgin Islands' demand that it turn over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for a lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. In a Tuesday filing in Manhattan federal court, JPMorgan accused the territory of pandering for media attention by demanding documents from Dimon from 2015 to 2019. The largest U.S. bank said Dimon was not involved in any decisions regarding Epstein's account, and that it had dropped the financier as a client in 2013.

  • Crypto Firm Ledger Tells Clients to Send Funds to Signature Bank, Not Silvergate

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto derivatives platform LedgerX, one of the few solvent pieces of the bankrupt FTX empire, will no longer use embattled Silvergate Bank to receive domestic wire transfers beginning Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Mos

  • Chevron CEO does not rule out consolidation among oil majors

    Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Michael Wirth on Tuesday said a consolidation between the five top Western oil producers remains a possibility but would face regulatory hurdles. Soaring stock prices and cash levels at oil-focused U.S. energy majors has driven Wall Street talk of potential deals for European oil producers. Citi analysts in January speculated Chevron or Exxon Mobil could acquire BP PLC, Shell PLC or TotalEnergies due to valuation differences.

  • WSJ Opinion: A Ron DeSantis Book Tour or a Presidential Campaign Launch?

    After ending Disney's self-governing status, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was interviewed on Fox News on issues including his battle with Disney, 2024, and his new book, 'The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival.' Images: AP/Reuters Composite: Mark Kelly

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Type of Life Insurance Is 'a Way to Screw People' -- and He's Right

    If you've been shopping for life insurance, you've probably come across whole life policies. Also known as permanent life insurance, this type of policy lasts your entire life and pays your beneficiary when you die. In addition to serving as life insurance, whole life also accumulates cash value.

  • The Dangers of Closing a Bank Account

    Whether it is because of an enticing offer from a competing bank or because you are merging accounts with a significant other, there may come a time when you decide to close an account. While there is...

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. Not only that,...

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • 2 Unbelievably Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    After the stock market's poor performance of the past year or so, there are plenty of stocks that look attractive from a long-term perspective. However, there are some that look very cheap, and in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.