Brazil court rules Car Wash judge was biased in Lula case

  • Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives to give a press conference at the Metalworkers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a judge threw out both of his corruption convictions. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Worker Party members chant, "Lula Free," showing their support during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court while holding a banner featuring Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and a message that reads in Portuguese: "Lula innocent," in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A top judge has thrown out both corruption convictions of the former president, opening the way for a possible battle against conservative incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in next year’s elections. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
1 / 2

Brazil Ex President

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives to give a press conference at the Metalworkers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a judge threw out both of his corruption convictions. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that former judge Sergio Moro was biased in the way he oversaw former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s corruption trial, providing vindication for the leftist leader who has long claimed political persecution.

The decision further darkens the shadow over the reputation of Moro and the sweeping Car Wash corruption investigation he presided over for years. He sentenced hundreds of business and political leaders previously believed to enjoy impunity, and transformed himself into one of the Brazil’s best-known public figures. Some hailed him as a hero while others accused him of being a zealot.

“In this case what is discussed is something that for me is key: everyone has the right to a fair trial, due legal process, and the impartiality of the judge,” said Justice Carmen Lucia, who cast the tie-breaking vote.

Leaked messages published by The Intercept Brasil in 2019 showed apparent collusion between Moro and Car Wash prosecutors during the process that ultimately jailed da Silva for corruption and money laundering. His conviction on appeal sidelined him from the 2018 presidential elections, pursuant to the rules of Brazil’s Clean Slate law, and allowed fringe lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro to cruise to victory. Moro quickly became Bolsonaro’s justice minister.

Tuesday’s ruling follows a separate decision from Justice Edson Fachin on March 8 to annul da Silva’s two convictions, on the grounds that he was tried in a court without proper jurisdiction, and establishing that he could be retried in federal court in capital Brasilia.

Da Silva’s attorneys, Cristiano Zanin Martins and Valeska Martins, said in a statement that the decision was “historic and reinvigorating.”

“We proved that Moro never acted as a judge, but as a personal and political adversary of former President Lula,” they said. Da Silva is universally known as Lula in Brazil. “We suffered all sorts of illegalities in the Car Wash, some of them described in the ruling that recognized the bias of the former judge, such as the illegal monitoring of our phones so members of the investigation could follow the defense strategy in real time.”

While the decision earlier this month cleared the way for da Silva to face off against Bolsonaro in 2022 elections, it was also interpreted by legal experts as a means to head off a ruling on allegations of Moro’s bias, and in so doing preserve the convictions and credibility of Car Wash. Another justice called for a vote on the pending matter regardless.

With their 3-2 decision on Tuesday, the justices prohibited evidence gathered in the Car Wash probe about da Silva’s alleged ownership of a triplex in the beach town of Guaruja from being used in any eventual trial. The justices didn’t rule whether evidence gathered previously could be used when retrying da Silva’s other conviction, or in his other two unresolved criminal cases.

Michael Mohallem, coordinator of the Justice Center of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, said the ruling brings any corruption proceedings against da Silva back to square one, and solidifies his 2022 candidacy. But it also provides a glimmer of hope for others who have been jailed.

“Lula will be able to say he was persecuted by a judge who wanted to convict him. For the political campaign, that’s very valuable,” Mohallem added. “The fear is that many inmates will present cases to annul their sentences. The ruling opens that discussion.”

Recommended Stories

  • China to ban apps from collecting excessive user data starting May 1

    Starting May 1, apps in China can no longer force users into providing excessive personal data, according to a document jointly released by a group of the country's top regulators (the Cyberspace Administration, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security and the State Administration for Market Regulation). It's a common practice in China where apps ask users to provide sensitive personal information and those who decline to share are often denied access.

  • New Zealand Takes Aim at Speculators to Prevent Housing Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government took aim at property speculators with a suite of new measures to tackle runaway house prices and prevent the formation of a “dangerous” bubble.The government will remove tax incentives for investors to make speculation less lucrative and unlock more land to increase housing supply, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday in Wellington. The moves come as surging house prices keep first-time buyers and people on lower incomes out of the market, raising concerns about growing societal inequality.“The last thing home owners need right now is a dangerous housing bubble, but a number of indicators point towards that risk,” Ardern told a news conference. “Property investors are now the biggest share of buyers, with the highest amount of purchases on record. Last year, 15,000 people bought homes who already owned five or more.”New Zealand’s success in battling Covid-19 has seen its economy recover sooner than many others, putting it at the forefront of a global property boom as ultra-loose monetary policies encourage investment in higher-yielding assets. House prices surged 21.5% in the year through February and investors accounted for more than 40% of purchases that month, a record high.To dissuade speculation, the government will phase out the ability of investors to claim mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense. It will extend of the period in which profits on the sale of investment property are taxed to 10 years from five.‘Chilling Effect’The changes “will significantly reduce the financial incentives to invest in housing” and have “a chilling effect on investor demand,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “Today’s announcements indicate significant downside risk for house prices and economic activity more generally.”The New Zealand dollar fell on the news and bought 71.20 U.S. cents at 1.26 p.m. in Wellington, down from 71.70 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also declined as traders speculated the central bank will be able to keep interest rates at a record low for longer.The package is the latest salvo in Ardern’s assault on the booming property market, which is undermining her efforts to reduce inequality. Prices are soaring at double-digit rates around the country, taking the national median to NZ$780,000 ($556,000). In Auckland, the median price has reached NZ$1.1 million, making it the fourth least affordable city in the world, according to Demographia. Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes that he said will require the Reserve Bank to pay more attention to the property market when setting monetary and financial policy. He also asked the RBNZ to consider restrictions on interest-only mortgages and the introduction of debt-to-income ratios for investors. The bank is due to report back in May.Robertson said today that New Zealand’s housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD and it was “essential the government takes steps to curb rampant speculation.”Bright LineHe said extending to 10 years the so-called “bright-line” test -- effectively a capital gains tax on investment property sales -- and removing interest deductibility for investors “will dampen speculative demand and tilt the balance towards first home buyers.”The new bright-line test will apply to properties bought from March 27. The time horizon for new builds will remain at five years to encourage supply.From Oct. 1, investors won’t be able to deduct mortgage interest as an expense on properties acquired from March 27. For existing property owners, mortgage interest deductibility will be phased out over the coming four years so that it can’t be claimed at all by the 2025-26 tax year. New builds are expected to be exempted from this change.The government is trying to curb housing demand while also increasing supply, which has been constrained by a raft of factors including planning rules and high construction costs. It said today it will establish a NZ$3.8 billion fund to unlock more land for housing development, and also make first home grants available to more people.“The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around, but these measures will make a difference,” Ardern said. “There is no silver bullet, but combined all of these measures will start to make a difference.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Official who handled media at DHS under Trump: Biden admin is lying

    Former Assistant DHS Secretary for Public Affairs, Alexei Woltornist, criticizes the Biden administration for blocking media access to migrant detention facilities at the border.

  • Fox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applauds

    In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said. The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned. Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said. lol pic.twitter.com/2lsi0x1pzt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Touché. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsHouse Democrats' dangerous flirtation with election denial

  • In Italy, manslaughter probes worsen vaccine turmoil

    When alarm about potential side effects of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot halted vaccinations around Europe this month, many people worried this would damage public trust in the vaccine. In Italy, legal action has added to the turbulence. On March 11, a prosecutor in the Sicilian city of Syracuse placed two doctors and a nurse under investigation for possible manslaughter, following the sudden death of a navy officer just hours after he had received the shot made by AstraZeneca PLC.

  • Fight Between Commodities Giants and Shippers Leaves Seafarers Stuck

    (Bloomberg) -- A standoff between commodities giants and shipping companies is prolonging the labor crisis at sea, with an estimated 200,000 seafarers still stuck on their vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards. In an effort to keep deliveries of food, fuel and other raw materials on schedule, some of the big commodities firms are avoiding hiring certain vessels or imposing conditions that may block relief for exhausted seafarers. The companies are trying to steer clear of crew changes, which have become far more expensive and time-consuming during the coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to keep shipments on schedule, some firms have asked their shipping partners to guarantee that no change will take place, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg.Those requirements risk worsening a labor crisis already in its 12th month, according to ship owners, labor unions and the United Nations. More than a year into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of mariners are long overdue for shore leave. Some have been working without pay or a firm plan for repatriation, and many have taken desperate measures: in one instance, a captain diverted his ship to the middle of the ocean and refused to return to course without a guarantee of relief.Prior to the pandemic, a ship owner could bring in new crew during routine port stops. That common practice has become a logistical nightmare with Covid border curbs. Some ports require lengthy quarantines for incoming and outgoing workers, others turn away vessels that have changed crews within 10 to 14 days over fears seafarers could spread the virus.In January, around 300 companies, including Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, and Australian mining behemoth Rio Tinto Group, signed a pledge to take action to resolve the crisis for seafarers. Called “the Neptune Declaration,” signatories recognized a “shared responsibility” and promised increased collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes.As of now, though, some ship owners and labor advocates say little has changed, and not all of the biggest charterers signed on. “We chose not to sign because we believe that our current practices in respect of crew changes are fair and fully respect the need for regular crew changes,” said a spokesperson for Equinor ASA, a major oil, gas and energy company based in Stavanger, Norway. “We do not charter vessels for any voyage if a crew change will be required that cannot be accommodated in our delivery schedule.” Exxon Mobil Corp., the largest U.S. oil and gas producer, has also declined to sign. A spokesperson said the company is “considering next steps.” The pact is “a work in progress,” said Rajesh Unni, a captain and chief executive officer of Synergy Marine, which manages more than 375 ships including container vessels and commodity carriers. Shipping has always had competing interests, he said, but companies that sign the Neptune Declaration “at least commit that they will then follow the standard protocol, which should then give you a lot more comfort that now we’re all on the same page.”What you need to know: Tracking the Labor Crisis at SeaThe fight over who should pay for the higher costs of crew changes is most acute for commodities companies and their shipping partners, which carry out what are called spot charters. Crewed vessels available on demand for anywhere from a few days to several months, spot charters make up 85% to 90% of dry bulk and tanker shipments in the commodities industry, according to industry group BIMCO.Some companies have stipulated no crew changes or asked for verbal guarantees before hiring a charter, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg. Charterers have also used questionnaires to learn whether ships are planning crew swaps, according to ship owners. In one instance, a ship owner told Bloomberg, in order to secure a charter with Rio Tinto, he had to extend workers’ contracts, paid additional salary and promised to relieve them when the voyage was complete. He also had to confirm that no crew change was planned for the duration. “Rio Tinto does not use ‘no crew change’ clauses in chartering contracts,” the company said in a statement. “Rio Tinto aims to support the shipping industry and the human rights of the seafarers on which it depends. This requires collaboration between ship owners, who employ the seafarers, charterers and regional port authorities around transparency of information and flexibility on schedule.”The problem, labor advocates and seafarers say, is that the workers don’t have a choice either way. Ship captains often hold the passports of their crew – a convenience for port stops, they say – and ports are tightly controlled borders. Even if a worker wanted to walk away from his vessel, he wouldn’t get very far without a passport, a visa or a plane ticket home.The International Transport Workers' Federation, or ITF, which represents seafarers, is calling on the industry to do more to alleviate the crisis.``There are still charterers rejecting charters unless they are given assurances that crew changes don't take place,'' said Stephen Cotton, ITF general secretary. ``It might not be as blatant as putting it in writing, but it's still going on. As long as seafarers' lives remain secondary to companies' profits, this crisis will continue to unfold." Read more: What Happens When Tycoons Abandon Their Own Giant Cargo ShipsThe industry says it is the responsibility of ship owners to arrange crew changes and to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers on their vessels. BIMCO has encouraged charterers to share the costs of crew changes and developed contract language that requires companies that hire vessels for a fixed period of time -- called a time charter -- to do just that. Owners of ships available for spot charter, the group said, should change crews when the ship isn’t out for hire.Labor and industry groups want companies to be more flexible and allow tankers and dry bulk vessels to divert or delay deliveries to help alleviate the crisis in stranded mariners. Shareholders, too: A group of 85 investors that manage more than $2 trillion of assets, including Fidelity International, said in January that frequent charterers should be flexible about enabling crew changes and should consider providing financial support for mariners who need to be repatriated.“Charterers at this point do need to share costs and assume the delays they might face,” said Laura Carballo, head of maritime law and policy at World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden. “That’s their biggest argument: it’s about the delays. Sorry, we’re all facing delays right now. The world is only running because seafarers are doing their job.”Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries, which has interests spanning petroleum and agriculture, has instructed ship owners not to conduct crew changes while under charter, according to a person with direct knowledge of the terms and who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private. The requests were delivered verbally, not in writing.In response to questions about the stipulation, the company responded in a statement: “Koch works closely with vessel owners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of crew members. This is an issue we are watching closely and looking for ways to resolve.”Rotterdam-based Vitol has required ship owners not to make crew changes on some spot charters, according to people familiar with the company’s contract terms who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Vitol says that it has “sought to manage our shipping business in line with the standards outlined in the Neptune declaration.”“Wherever commercially and operationally possible we facilitate crew changes,” company spokesperson Andrea Schlaepfer said in a statement. “As a vessel owner and manager Vitol appreciates the challenges of the current situation but believes that with good management owners can maintain high standards of seafarer welfare.”The Neptune Declaration also calls on world leaders to change their port and border policies to ease the burdens on seafarers, following a September statement from consumer companies including Unilever Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. to do the same. Last month, the IMO recognized 55 countries that agreed to consider seafarers “essential workers” and encouraged nations that hadn’t yet to do so. That designation has no official definition, and the countries weren’t specific about what if any change it would bring to the port procedures.On Friday, the shipping industry raised concerns that, while the number of seafarers stranded has dropped since its peak, the improvements could be short-lived as governments and port authorities respond to the threat of new Covid-19 variants with stricter restrictions. Seafarers, many of whom are from developing countries, may also miss out on the ongoing vaccination drives, risking further delays and supply chain disruption.“The crisis is still ongoing,” said Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, which represents more than 80% of the world's merchant fleet. “Governments will not be able to vaccinate their citizens without the shipping industry or, most importantly, our seafarers.”(Updates with recent statements from the shipping industry on the threat of new Covid-19 variants to efforts to relieve seafarers. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Study ranks highest-valued player at each Premier League club

    Who is the most valuable player at each Premier League club?

  • Anne Beagan, Former Special Agent & ‘FBI’ Advisor, Signs With UTA

    EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed producer and former FBI special agent Anne Beagan for representation in all areas. Beagan founded Dark Pictures with Mindhunter executive producer Jennifer Erwin. The organization, named after the dark pictures FBI investigators use in their cases, has a slate of 15 projects in development, from FBI cases to action thrillers and […]

  • Taiwan Carefully Opens Up Its Borders — but Only to This Country

    The island nation of 24 million has only had 1,006 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, thanks to early, well-enforced measures.

  • Black Leaders Call Forceful Crackdown on Miami Beach Partygoers Racially Motivated

    Following the use of SWAT teams and pepper-spray balls this weekend in Miami Beach, local Black leaders say they were disappointed in the city's response.

  • In emotional letter from jail, Bolivian ex-president Anez alleges 'abuse'

    Bolivia's jailed former president Jeanine Anez has penned a lengthy and emotional letter to the country's citizens insisting she came to power legitimately, not in a coup as prosecutors allege, and that her rights are being violated in detention. The seven-page letter, posted on her Twitter profile and scrawled in blue biro on the torn-out pages of a notepad, bears Anez's name, signature and national identity number but is undated. A source close to Anez confirmed to Reuters that she had written it.

  • Tokyo prosecutors charge two Americans with helping Ghosn escape

    Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter could face jail terms of up to three years after Tokyo prosecutors charged them on Monday with illegally helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. Extradited by U.S. authorities this month, the U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and his son have been detained in the same prison in the Japanese capital where Ghosn was held. In a statement, the Tokyo prosecutors' office said the men knowingly helped Ghosn evade punishment and escape to Lebanon by hiding him in carry-on luggage aboard a private jet that departed from western Japan's Kansai airport in Dec 2019.

  • Putin takes defence minister for ride in Siberia

    The video released on Sunday (March 21) showed the two officials in a snow-covered forest in the mountainous region.According to the Russian media, later Shoigu showed Putin his wood workshop.The Siberian vacation came amid increased tensions with the United States over a recent comment by the newly-inaugurated Joe Biden.Russia's ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported.

  • The Latest: California prisons to resume in-person visits

    California state prisons will soon resume limited in-person visits with inmates more than a year after they were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a Tuesday evening speech that the state’s steep declines in coronavirus hospitalization and deaths rates along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated justify the steps starting April 6.

  • 'Carbon border tax' is gaining ground, what is it?

    The idea of a carbon border tax is gaining ground in the United States and the European Union.[Frans Timmermans, European Commissioner of European Green Deal]"A carbon border tax, to level the playing field for European products if other countries do not go as far as us, or refuse to go in the right direction."It sounds like a win in the fight against climate change – the idea of imposing additional costs on imports that come from countries with inadequate climate rules. But such policies could also level the playing field between countries where it’s costly for companies to operate, and countries where it’s cheap helping rich countries to retain jobs and investment. What is it? The idea is to impose additional costs on high-carbon imports, such as steel and aluminum, that come from countries with less strict climate policies. At the same time, suppliers at home could get a carbon-related rebate to help boost their exports. President Joe Biden and his counterparts in Europe are mulling the idea. The Biden administration listed carbon border adjustments as part of its 2021 trade agenda to help cut greenhouse gas emissions in global trade and combat China’s unfair trade practices.Over in Europe, the European Parliament approved moving forward with a plan and aims to have a pilot program by 2023.The carbon border tax would reinforce climate action – but also, avoid carbon leakage. Carbon leakage happens when companies relocate outside the EU or U.S., for example, to avoid the cost of stringent climate policies. Western countries don’t want to see companies packing up for places like China or India because of their less stringent environmental rules, which make the goods produced there cheaper. A carbon border tax would make those products more expensive,reducing the incentive to manufacture and move jobs overseas.But working out which countries are subject to the tax and pricing can be complicated and requires some way of weighing up differing carbon regimes.But if the U.S. and EU are determined to move ahead, the carbon border tax is likely to catch on.

  • A Palestinian student at an Israeli university fought and won the right to be vaccinated amidst Israel's uneven rollout

    After Nadiah Sabaneh was denied a vaccine at her university in February, Israel made them available to Palestinian students at Israeli universities.

  • Ontario's top doctor says indoor dining is still better than a backyard gathering 'where no one is monitoring anything'

    Following some concerns around the Ontario government's decision to expand indoor dining in Red-Control and Orange-Restrict regions of the province, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, provided more information on how that decision was made.

  • Why Michigan Is The 'Most Exciting State' For Online Sports Gambling

    Michigan is a "No. 1 seed for online growth" in sports betting and iGaming, BofA Securities analyst Shaun Kelley said Monday. After a strong 10-day launch in January, online sports betting and iGaming in Michigan showed no signs of slowing down, the analyst said in an update on winners and losers from the first full month of operations in the Great Lakes State. BofA's Takeaways On Michigan Gaming: iGaming was particularly strong, with the GGR/day rate little changed and on pace for over $1 billion annually, Kelley said, adding that this would be ahead of the iGaming record set by New Jersey in 2020. February was particularly promotional, the analyst said. In Michigan, 10 of the 12 operators reported negative net revenue, he said. "Michigan remains the most exciting state in this vertical." Related Link: One Month In, Michigan’s Sports Betting Market Is Already A Big Boon For Casinos Winners And Losers: Barstool Sportsbook from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) saw its market share take a dip in February, going from 24% to 13%. The company was one of two to report positive net revenue in the month of February, Kelley said. The company also launched its iGaming in Michigan recently and has a 7% market share. BetMGM, a 50% joint venture from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), was the winner in February, jumping to the No. 2 position in Michigan for sports betting and maintaining its iGaming leadership, he said. The company had 25% market share in online sports betting and 34% in iGaming, Kelley said. MGM has performed particularly well in new markets like Colorado, Tennessee and Michigan, the analyst said. “We came away from our Online Field Trip particularly impressed with BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.” DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) saw its duopoly with FanDuel fall to third for market share for online sports betting in Michigan in February. Kelley is unconcerned and said the company has significant share in all the states BofA monitors. DraftKings also has some upside in iGaming, the analyst said. DKNG, MGM, PENN Price Action: DraftKings shares were trading slightly higher at $72.01 at last check. MGM shares were down 1.62% at $39.38. Penn National shares were down 2.26% at $114.72. Latest Ratings for MGM DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy Feb 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight View More Analyst Ratings for MGM View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga8 Stocks To Watch For 2021 March MadnessOne Month In, Michigan's Sports Betting Market Is Already A Big Boon For Casinos© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Walking Dead’ $300M Profits Trial Moved To 2022 Due To Covid Concerns, Or Maybe Not

    Set to go to trial next month, Frank Darabont and CAA’s more than seven-year legal battle with AMC over hundreds of millions in profits from The Walking Dead now looks likely to still be going on even after the zombie apocalypse series is over – maybe. Today, New York Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen pushed […]

  • Saudis propose a cease-fire in Yemen

    The Saudi cease-fire offer comes as Houthi forces press an offensive on the strategic town of Marib and after missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory.