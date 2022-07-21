Brazil crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin to expand into Mexico this year, says CEO

FILE PHOTO: A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris
Paula Arend Laier
·2 min read

By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Brazilian crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin is set to enter the Mexican market by the end of the year, as part of a plan to expand elsewhere in Latin America, its chief executive told Reuters.

"Certainly, in the second half of the year we start operating in Mexico," Mercado Bitcoin's CEO, Reinaldo Rabelo, said in an interview, adding that talks for regulatory approval in the country are in their final stages.

Rabelo said the move will be done through an acquisition, mirroring the way Mercado Bitcoin's holding company 2TM entered Portugal earlier this year when it bought Lisbon-based exchange CriptoLoja.

He did not provide further detail on the Mexican deal, which he said is now pending regulatory approval to be concluded, but noted Mercado Bitcoin is not necessarily buying another crypto exchange to launch in the country.

The move comes about one year after the company raised $200 million from SoftBank Group Corp's Latin America fund, hoping to use the funds to expand across the continent.

But Rabelo said the firm is now "looking at the Latin American market a bit more cautiously due to the macroeconomic scenario." Currently, in the region, Mercado Bitcoin operates only in Brazil.

The push into the Mexican market comes in a still unfavorable environment for crypto assets, amid regulatory woes and rising interest rates.

Mercado Bitcoin's platform has suffered a drop in trading volumes "quite similar" to those recorded in the crypto space in general, he said, declining to provide up-to-date figures. In 2021, the firm reported traded volume of 40 billion reais ($7.31 billion).

Rabelo expects the so-called crypto winter to continue to chill investors until the end of 2023, with a slowing market and less funds available.

"This low tide will pass and we will experience other moments of excitement," he said.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin recovers after falling on news Tesla sold 75% of its holdings

    Bitcoin rebounded after a brief sell-off late on Wednesday sparked by news that electric carmaker Tesla Inc had sold about 75% of its holdings of the virtual token. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk cited concerns about his company's "overall liquidity" as the reason for the sale. The world's largest cryptocurrency was last up 1.04% at $23,494.57, after sliding as much as 0.5% to $23,268.92 on the news.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Stalls as Contagion Hits Zipmex, Vauld. Will Ethereum's Merge Fix This?

    Bitcoin is having its best week since March, but with the Federal Reserve still in inflation-fighting mode, it seems like the only thing that can really get traders juiced up is the upcoming Ethereum Merge.

  • Man indicted for murder after woman’s body found shot beneath truck, DA says

    The woman had been shot over a dozen times, the DA said.

  • S.Korea's huge pension fund a local force driving won lower

    South Korea's strenuous attempts to defend a sharply weakening currency have run into an unstoppable home-made force working in the opposite direction: the national pension fund. The National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest such fund, has a hefty and growing appetite for equity and bond investment abroad, which it can feed only by selling won for foreign currency. All this downward pressure has made the won the worst performer against the U.S. dollar among currencies of emerging Asian economies this year.

  • You just tested yourself for COVID-19. Should you report the results to L.A. County?

    At-home testing is widespread these days. But chances are the results aren't making their way into the public health system.

  • Ukrainian experts turn to Israel for mental trauma training

    Ukrainian therapist Svitlana Kutsenko thought she was making progress with her patients — army veterans recovering from mental trauma suffered during fighting with Russia in 2014. Now, five months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Kutsenko says the situation looks bleaker than ever. “Sometimes it’s bearable, sometimes it’s not,” Kutsenko, who lives in Kyiv, told The Associate Press.

  • Iranian women protest government treatment of females by removing hijab

    Women across Iran engaged in a protest earlier in July, walking in public places without wearing a hijab, which is illegal since the Islamic revolution.

  • Camila Cabello Reveals She Has COVID-19 and Dances with DayQuil in New TikTok: 'I Got the Rona'

    "If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f---in noise," Cabello wrote on Instagram

  • Gas prices could fall below $4 per gallon by late October, analyst says

    Gas prices could go below $4 per gallon by October if oil remains at the current levels, says one analyst.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • AT&T cuts free cash flow forecast as it chases customer growth

    Shares in the telecom company, which has been striving to better compete with rivals Verizon Communications and T-Mobile US, fell 2.6% to $19.25 before the bell. AT&T raised prices on some of its older plans in June and later warned that it could increase them again as red-hot inflation drives up costs of labor, supplies and transportation. PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore, however, said inflation will drive users to consider signing up for cheaper services.

  • 2 Red-Hot Stocks That I'm Still Buying During a Bear Market

    Accelerating inflation and the prospect of more interest rate hikes to come have led the estimated probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to skyrocket recently. Here are a couple of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are on my radar in the current bear market that other income investors should consider buying for themselves. Data centers are a focal point in the modern economy that store and compute data.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their recent performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks. Over the years, dividend stocks have contributed meaningfully to long-term total market returns. According to a report by Hartford Funds, from 1960 […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.