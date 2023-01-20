Brazil defense minister says military not directly involved in Brasilia riots

·1 min read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucio said on Friday that the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed government buildings calling for a coup.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the military for failing to act to stop the riots on Jan 8, a week after he took office, and said they did not provide his government with intelligence on the imminent insurrection.

Mucio met on Friday with Lula and the commanders of the armed forces aiming to reduce tensions. He said the riots were not discussed and the meeting focused on plans for military procurement and investments in Brazil's defense industry, with business leaders present, the minister said.

"I understand that there was no direct involvement of the Armed Forces, but if anyone was personally involved (in the riots) that will be investigated," Mucio told reporters after the meeting.

He said investigations and punishment of those found to have vandalized government buildings would be fair.

The storming of government building will not happened again "because the Armed Forces will anticipate it," Mucio said.

Lula said last week that he suspected there had been collusion by "people in the Armed Forces" and questioned how he could trust military personnel with his personal security after the insurrection.

Lula this week removed army officers from his security details and they will be replaced by federal police, his office said.

Earlier, police carried out raids in five Brazilian states and the capital Brasilia, targeting people suspected of involvement in the attacks.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's Lula says intelligence services failed ahead of Brasilia riots

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday his intelligence services had failed on Jan. 8, when Brasilia buildings were stormed by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro. The fresh remarks come as Lula's criticism of the military mounts, with the commander-in-chief condemning it in recent days for failing to act against the rioting Bolsonaro supporters. "We made an elementary mistake: my intelligence did not exist (that day)," Lula told TV channel GloboNews in an interview.

  • 'In 15 minutes, I will have you in a hole.' Meet Ronnie King, he digs graves for a living

    For Ronnie King, digging graves is one of the easier parts of his job as foreman for Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati. He's got stories.

  • Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

    The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.

  • US senators, visiting Kyiv, blast delays in supplying tanks to Ukraine

    A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending "major counter-offensive" by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse, spoke to reporters after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who asked for "investment, not charity," according to Graham.

  • Brazil police carry out raids related to Jan. 8 Brasilia storming

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's federal police on Friday carried out raids against people suspected of involvement in the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro. A police statement said the operation was aimed at "identifying people who participated in, funded or fostered" the protests. It included 24 warrants covering five states and the capital Brasilia.

  • Even Santos’ far-right allies are seeking distance from him

    The congressman has built a relationship with the New York Young Republican Club over the years. But now a top member says they won’t back him again.

  • Russia to stay a threat even if it loses war, says top NATO officer

    Russia will remain a threat to NATO even if its forces are defeated in Ukraine, a top military official in the Western alliance said on Thursday. "Whatever the outcome of the war, the Russians will most likely have similar ambitions ... therefore the threat does not go away," Admiral Rob Bauer, the chairman of NATO's military committee, told reporters at the alliance's Brussels headquarters. While Russian forces, equipment and ammunition have all been depleted by the war, NATO countries expect Moscow will try to rebuild and even strengthen its military capacity, Bauer said.

  • Caitlyn Jenner says everyone ‘needs to chill’ over pronouns: ‘Pronouns are an overrated’ topic

    The 73-year-old Olympian told Insider that the debate around pronouns has been "blown entirely out of proportion" amid Elon Musk joking about his.

  • U.S. home sales drop to 12-year low; price growth cools

    U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. The report from the National Association of Realtors on Friday also showed the median house price increasing at the slowest pace since early in the COVID-19 pandemic as sellers in some parts of the country resorted to offering discounts. The Federal Reserve's fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has pushed housing into recession.

  • Florida releases QB Rashada from scholarship to end breakup

    Highly touted high school quarterback Jaden Rashada is moving on from Florida, a breakup that was weeks in the making and cost the Gators one of their most prized recruits. Florida officially granted Rashada a release from his National Letter of Intent on Friday, three days after he requested to be let go. Rashada's decision came after the Gator Collective — an independent fundraising group that’s loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness — failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, according to a person familiar with the situation.

  • Mexican president defends bid to move cargo from longstanding hub to new airport

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his plan to move all cargo flights from the capital's principal airport to a new site on the outskirts of town Thursday after a draft proposal to do such was made public earlier this week. "An agreement is being reached between the directors of the two airports, with customs, with everyone," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference. The draft decree, which was sent by the president and published on a government regulatory body's website, would halt all cargo flights out of the Benito Juarez International Airport, the busiest airport in the country.

  • The Fed’s Big Asset Selloff Isn’t Working the Way It’s Supposed To. Here’s Why.

    Amid dire predictions about the debt-ceiling fight, financial conditions will be easing further, which would support growth and asset prices while not restraining inflation.

  • Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

    Stringer/AFP via GettyKYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin was preparing for a fresh advance which could begin as soon as February. The assault would come from the north, over the Belarusian border, from the Ru

  • Kremlin Threatens ‘Whole New Level’ of War Over Western Weapons

    Sputnik/Ilya Pitalyov/Pool via Reuters Russia is on edge as American and European leaders meet in Europe to discuss delivering more weapons and military aid packages to Ukraine, with the Kremlin warning that more deliveries of weaponry to Kyiv will bring the conflict to a “new level.”“This will mean taking the conflict to a whole new level, which certainly will not bode well in terms of global European security,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS. “Naturally, the very di

  • US decides against sending tanks to Ukraine in aid package

    Welcome to The Hill’s Defense & National Security newsletter. Subscribe here or in the box below. After all the talk around tanks, the U.S. chose not to include them in the latest aid package for Ukraine. We’ll talk about why the decision was made and what that means for Kyiv. We’ve also got the rundown…

  • Commander of Russian troops in Ukraine will try to neutralise Head of Wagner Group

    Valery Gerasimov, the newly appointed commander of the joint group of Russian troops in Ukraine, will try to neutralise Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC); the latter, in turn, plans to get into "the main positions" in the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Ukraine could be an ‘inflection point for the Western world’: ‘The only thing that matters for the future of the world is how this thing plays out’

    A recession may be on the way, but Jamie Dimon says the Ukraine war is still the world's most challenging crisis.

  • Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison

    “This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • Tucker Carlson Announces Jacinda Ardern's Resignation By Mocking Her Appearance

    The giddy Fox News host made over-the-top claims about the outgoing prime minister.