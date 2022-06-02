Brazil Economic Growth Misses Forecasts as Downturn Looms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Rosati
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jair Bolsonaro
    38th president of Brazil

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economy grew less than expected in the first quarter ahead of an expected downturn later this year, another setback to President Jair Bolsonaro as he readies his re-election bid.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Official data released on Thursday showed gross domestic product expanded 1% in the January-March period from the previous quarter. The result fell short of the 1.2% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. From a year prior, the economy gained 1.7%.

The first quarter was likely a high-water mark for growth this year before what’s expected to be a bruising race between Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Expanded access to vaccines against Covid-19 and government aid to the poor have ensured demand. Still, double-digit inflation and borrowing costs are marring the outlook for Latin America’s largest economy.

Read more: One Tank of Gas Devours 33% of Brazilians’ Monthly Minimum Wage

The beginning of the year was marked by the omicron wave of the coronavirus that crimped business, but services still grew 1% as lingering health restrictions ended. The agricultural sector shrank 0.9% and investment plunged by 3.5%, the statistics agency said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Growth kicked off 2022 at full speed, but may end the year with its foot off the pedal -- if not a shift into reverse. First-quarter growth was driven largely by the effects of economic reopening, but we expect the economy to hold stable or even mildly contract in the quarters ahead, especially as the lagged effects of steep rate hikes since March 2021 materialize.”

-- Adriana Dupita, Brazil economist

-- Click here to read the full report

In recent months, Brazil has seen a string of better-than-expected indicators such as retail and employment, prompting many economists to raise their year-end GDP projections. Policy makers say the data is evidence the trend will carry.

“Brazil is one of the only cases where growth forecasts increased for 2022,” central bank President Roberto Campos Neto told lawmakers earlier this week.

Analysts caution, though, that the population is quickly losing its purchasing power. The quarter’s main drivers, services and family consumption, “are precisely the growth engines that will suffer the most from double-digit inflation and very tight domestic financial conditions,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs & Co LLC.

Thursday’s print is “not representative of the underlying strength of the economy moving forward,” he said.

Subsidies

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is pushing up consumer prices to near a two-decade high. The central bank is extending a tightening cycle that has already raised the benchmark Selic 10.75 percentage points, hikes that are expected to bite hard on the economy later this year.

Just four months before elections, Bolsonaro is under mounting pressure to ease the soaring coast of living. Recent polls show that he is trailing Lula by 10 percentage points or more, and that he is widely blamed for the spiking cost of gasoline -- a key voter concern.

The far-right president is pushing congress to help mitigate the inflation pain by passing fast-track legislation to cap local fuel taxes. On Wednesday, Folha de Sao Paulo, one of Brazil’s main newspapers, reported that the government is studying a state of emergency decree to provide subsidies.

“We expect the second quarter to be positive, but with less strength,” said Danilo Passos, an economist with Wealth High Governance, a Sao Paulo asset manager.

(Recasts lead and updates with analysis throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch Finance Minister Says EU Moving Past ‘Hawks and Doves’ Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has moved into a post “hawks and doves” era, in which traditional fiscal stereotypes have become less relevant, according to Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkSto

  • Good Monsoon Outlook in India Tempers Fears of Rice Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ample rice reserves in India, the world’s biggest exporter of the food staple, and expectations for bountiful monsoon rains should allay concerns about the possibility of any “drastic” measures to curb exports, according to National Commodities Management Services Ltd.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself f

  • Solar Giants’ Fates May Hinge on a Fight Over 28 Millimeters

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese solar giants are in a tussle over technology standards that hinges on a mere 28 millimeters, with the outcome set to determine which company has an edge going forward in the $200 billion industry.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9

  • U.S. productivity tumbles in first quarter; labor costs surge

    U.S. worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, the government confirmed on Thursday, signs that strong wage gains will likely persist and contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high for a while. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, tumbled at a 7.3% annualized rate last quarter, the deepest since the third quarter of 1947, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Large shifts in the composition of the workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it harder to measure underlying productivity growth, which some economists put at about 1.0% or less, making the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation difficult.

  • Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

    Omar Marques/GettyWhile some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60 Minutes, host Olga Skabeeva announced: “I have some unpleasant news... Even though we are methodically destroying the weapons that are being delivered [to Ukraine], but the quantities in which the

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • 'Disrupter-in-chief' breaks new ground with attacks on leading Republican families

    In a rally for the Republican challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump took aim at two of the leading Republican families in modern history.

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

    Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck told lawmakers, adding that Germany had played its part here by reducing exports to Russia in March by 60%, with an even sharper fall expected in April. Across the allied countries participating in the sanctions, exports to Russia fell by 53% over previous months, while the drop among neutral or pro-Russian states was 45%, according to the minister.

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in asatirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.

  • Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

    At his garage in the south of Moscow, 35-year-old mechanic Ivan is starting to worry.

  • Drama is brewing in the MAGAverse as pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood goes after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and QAnon John

    Wood took to his official Telegram channel to lambast Lindell and major QAnon influencer John Sabal, questioning their patriotism.

  • The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.“Democracy in Britain is finished,” Joseph Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador in Lond

  • A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

    The changes in Ukrainian society that have taken place in recent years provoked rage from Vladimir Putin, as they go beyond his understanding, psychiatrist Roman Dolynskyi told NV, assessing the condition of Putin’s health amid rumors that the dictator has developed cancer.

  • The White Power Mercenaries Fighting For the Lost Cause Around the World

    Russian mercenaries are the all-too-real bogeymen of the war in Ukraine. Most belong to the company known colloquially as Wagner, a quasi-corporate paramilitary group connected to the Kremlin that serves as a violent tool of Putin’s foreign policy around the world. Depending on the reports you believe, Wagner mercenaries were responsible for the execution of civilians in Bucha, have deployed tens of thousands of infantry to support the eastern offensive, or have already lost 3,000 fighters in combat.

  • House Democrats Have a Gun Control Proposal That's Painfully in Touch With Reality

    Anything that might really make a dent in this American epidemic isn't on the table. Maybe even this isn't.

  • Commentary: 'Where is the line to be drawn?' A response to John Broderick’s 'Two-State Solution'

    Broderick concludes by stating, “I pray I’m wrong,” but the fact that the former Chief Justice is contemplating this question that should have been settled with the Civil War, is deeply saddening.

  • Mexico’s Oil Windfall is Enough to Subsidize Fuel Prices, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his government’s decision to subsidize gasoline and diesel prices, saying it’s necessary to tame inflation and that it can be financed with a windfall from crude oil exports. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experi

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

    The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented stimulus to American businesses and workers to the tune of trillions of dollars. Stimulus payments came in waves, and as the pandemic lengthened, it...