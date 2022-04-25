Brazil Economy Chief Tests Positive for Covid After U.S. Trip

Martha Beck
·1 min read
  • Paulo Guedes
    Brazilian economist

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil Economy Minister Paulo Guedes tested positive for Covid-19 just days after returning from a trip to the U.S. where he attended International Monetary Fund meetings.

Guedes, 72, received three shots of coronavirus vaccines and has mild symptoms, his press office said in a note Monday, adding that the minister will remain isolated, doing virtual meetings.

The minister just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where he met with IMF executive-director Afonso Bevilaqua and Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer, among others. Brazil central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, who had Covid earlier this year, was also in Washington for meetings last week.

